Oscars 2021: Twitter reacts as Chadwick Boseman loses to Anthony Hopkins in best actor race

The late Chadwick Boseman was nominated for the 1920s-set Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, about a blues singer and her band, had picked up several posthumous honours throughout awards season.

When Anthony Hopkins won the best actor award for his role as an ageing father with dementia in The Father, the whole room appeared to be as shocked as everyone was at home and online.

The whiplash wasn’t helped by the fact that the 83-year-old Brit was not even in virtual attendance.

The Oscars on Monday had even rearranged the order of the night’s biggest awards – moving best picture up and best actor till the very end – probably expecting the late Chadwick Boseman would go home with the gold.

“Wait what was that Game of Thrones style ending??” tweeted MSNBC host Joy Reid. “Andra Day and Chadwick Boseman were robbed…”

Day was nominated for best actress for the titular role in The United States vs. Billie Holiday, losing to Frances McDormand (Nomadland).

“Didn’t think we’d ever see another #Oscars ending as bizarre as the Moonlight // La La Land mixup, but its [sic] like i’ve always said: if a man can form a friendship with an octopus then i guess anything is possible!” tweeted David Ehrlich, senior film critic at IndieWire, referencing Best Documentary winner “My Octopus Teacher.”

“CHADWICK BOSEMAN GOT SNUBBED. POSTHUMOUSLY?!” Grace Randolph, of Beyond The Trailer, tweeted with several outraged emojis. “I feel like... the entire goodwill of the evening just went down the tubes. He will now never win an Oscar, that’s horrible...”

“Anthony hopkins rn not knowing he accidentally ruined the oscars,” one user captioned a screenshot of a sleeping Homer Simpson.

“Wait, did the Academy hold Best Actor until the end because they assumed Chadwick Boseman would posthumously (and rightly) win,” tweeted another user. “And then he didn’t, so they’re like ‘WELP, good night!’”

