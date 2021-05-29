NZ Symphony Orchestra, Alien Weaponry postpone concert after band member injured

Kiwi metal band Alien Weaponry and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra have had to postpone Saturday night’s concert in Christchurch after band member was injured, unable to perform.

The NZSO and Alien Weaponry sent out a press release about postponing Tū Tapatahi – Stronger Together, to be performed at Christchurch Town Hall on Saturday night, at 7.30pm – as the show was due to start.

Guitarist and vocalist Lewis de Jong is in “good health”, but broke his thumb in the accident and is unable to perform, it said.

“After exhausting all options with how to continue tonight’s near sold-out concert experience, the NZSO and Alien Weaponry decided it was not feasible,” the statement said.

The concert was one of two – following a show in Hamilton last week – scheduled for May, the first collaboration with a metal band in the Symphony Orchestra’s 75-year history.

NZSO and Alien Weaponry said their thoughts were with ticket holders who were looking forward to the performance.

“Everyone involved in bringing Tū Tapatahi – Stronger Together to Christchurch are saddened that the concert has had to be postponed.”

All tickets will be valid for when a new date is announced.