Four of world's top five earning stadiums in the last year were in NZ

Images of the crowd at the Six60 concert at Eden Park went around the world.

Four of world's top five earning stadiums were in New Zealand in the last 12 months, according to rankings published by concert trade publication Pollstar.

Eden Park was named number one in Pollstar’s Top 50 Stadium Venues, earning over $4.6 million from over 48,000 tickets.

In a year when most venues around the world were crippled by Covid-19 lockdowns, Sky Stadium in Wellington came in at number two selling just over 30,000 tickets and earning nearly $2.4m, Claudelands Oval in Hamilton at number four earning $2.1m, and Hagley Park ranked at number five, earning nearly $1.8m.

Mount Smart Stadium came in at number seven, and Waitangi Sports Grounds came in at ninth.

READ MORE:

* Six60's first Eden Park gig may have been watched by millions

* Six60 at Eden Park: A moment in history that's been '118 years in the making'

* Six60 at Eden Park: Drax Project, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Troy Kingi join the bill



By comparison to pre-Covid times, results from the 2019 mid-year TOP 200 Arena Venues included the likes of Germany’s Lanxess Arena which made over $40m in ticket sales, and New York’s Madison Square Garden, which made over $78m.

When asked whether it was a fair comparison given New Zealand had been able to continue hosting large events while other countries continued harsh lockdowns, Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said the international ranking highlighted New Zealand’s world-leading response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“While overall results around the world indicate a sector still severely affected by the global pandemic, success stories like that of Eden Park, Six60 – who has just come off the biggest live music tour of the year – and promoter Eccles Entertainment show there is an end in sight for the industry.”

Pollstar spokesman Brij Gosai said the rankings showed who was able to host shows, innovate and make events happen despite the circumstances.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Six60 were the first concert at Eden Park

Sautner said he was delighted to see the stadium go from hosting its first concert two months ago to receiving the top ranking in Pollstar’s mid-year rankings.

“Our world-leading response to Covid-19 was a key driver in Auckland’s position as the most liveable city in the world.

“Now, being home to the number one stadium internationally will bolster Tāmaki Makaurau’s reputation as an attractive and inclusive destination for live music events and other premium content.”

Sautner said 50,000 fans attended Eden Park’s first concert on April 24, when Six60 played a sold-out crowd.

“Images and stories about the concert – the biggest show in the world post-Covid – were beamed around the world to audiences still largely in the grips of Covid-19 lockdowns, with coverage in the New York Times, Bloomberg , Al Jazeera, Flipboard (in Germany) and Khaleej Times (in Dubai),” Sautner said.

“We are in discussion with a number of promoters about future tours. The propensity to play New Zealand’s national stadium is strong,” Sautner said.