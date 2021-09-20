More than just ramps: The ironic journey to making an accessible podcast

Olivia Shivas, Rebecca Dubber and guests tackle the big questions about life with a disability in Stuff's podcast called What's Wrong With You? They discuss sex, religion, mobility carparks - and how to fend off outrageous questions.

What’s Wrong With You? is a Stuff podcast about disability made with the support of NZ On Air. In the seven-part series, hosts Olivia Shivas, Rebecca Dubber and guests tackle the big questions about life with a disability. They discuss sex, religion, mobility carparks - and how to fend off outrageous questions. Listen to it here.

OPINION: “Hi there, I’m recording a podcast about disability and I’m wanting to know what your studio rates are,” was how one of the first phone calls started when I made this podcast.

“We have hourly rates or full day rates, how much time do you need?” is usually how the voice would respond.

I’d note down their quotes and availability, then ask an even more important question: “I use a wheelchair. Is the recording studio accessible?”

READ MORE:

* Do you normally wear shorts? And other questions not to ask a disabled person

* Rejected on my first day of school because I use a wheelchair

* Travelling in a wheelchair from Auckland to Dunedin

* I missed out on my dream flat over 12 centimetres



One studio offered to build a ramp into the studio, but the bathroom was on another level of the building and there was no lift.

At another studio, the room was so small I couldn’t fit my chair behind the desk, let alone have space for my co-host Rebecca Dubber (also a wheelchair-user) and another guest or two who might use wheelchairs.

We interviewed 16 guests, each with unique accessibility needs – some were wheelchair users, others were amputees, some had learning disabilities. It was important that we had plenty of space, an accessible bathroom handy and mobility parking available.

Another place offered to carry us up the staircase, but I like to keep my dignity when going in and out of a building.

It took eight phone calls to studios around Auckland to finally get the answer I wanted to that important question: yes, we are fully accessible. Or in other words: yes, you are welcome here.

You might be surprised it took so many attempts to find a suitable recording studio, but I’m not.

In the end, we recorded our interviews with guests at the Auckland Stuff office because it was the only place that was accessible enough for our guests. We have plenty of mobility parking, lifts to enter the building, two accessible bathrooms and enough space to fit wheelchairs in the studio.

After taping the interviews, Dubber and I recorded our introductions and narration at the accessible external recording studio.

I’m not complaining about the fact I’m disabled and use a wheelchair; I have no problems with it. I live a full life like most of my non-disabled friends.

But I do have a problem with the built environment I live in that’s not designed for disabled people.

"It's 22 times more expensive to renovate a house than to build it with accessibility features upfront,” the Australian Disability Discrimination Commissioner Ben Gauntlett told one of our podcast guests, Nas Campanella, in an interview.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Paralympian Rebecca Dubber hosts a podcast series about disability called What's Wrong With You?

Twenty-two times more expensive. I’m pretty confident this number would be similar for all buildings in New Zealand.

Physical accessibility is only one aspect of creating a world where disabled people can live the lives they choose, freely.

It’s more than just ramps. It’s people’s attitudes, inequality, systems, infrastructure – all these are not designed for disabled people.

Pictvre What's Wrong With You? is a Stuff podcast about disability and navigating a world that's not designed for you, hosted by Olivia Shivas and Rebecca Dubber.

On top of considering wheelchair access when we recorded the interviews for our podcast, each of our episodes have written transcripts for people who are Deaf and/or hard-of-hearing. All our video content has closed captions, and the imagery on our podcast landing page has alt-text in the metadata.

I know what it’s like to face exclusion, so it was really important to our team that all people could enjoy our podcast.

Making What’s Wrong With You? is the first time in my journalism career I’ve been able to spend so much time out of the office.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Stuff digital producer Olivia Shivas hosts a podcast series about disability called What's Wrong With You?

I had the time and money to ensure things were accessible, not just for myself but for our guests. And the influence to tell these stories from the perspective of disabled people.

For many of our guests, our conversations were a safe place. One of them had told their story publicly a few times, but told me it was the first time they felt so comfortable because we could relate to what they told us.

So I challenge all the other recording studios in Auckland (and every other workplace) to create an accessible environment, physically and socially; we might be spending our NZ On Air funding on you for our next project.