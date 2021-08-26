Max Cryer remembered as 'showbiz through and through' after dying at 86

Television host and author Max Cryer has died, aged 86. He’s being remembered as a showbiz legend, and dear friend to entertainers such as Dame Kiri Te Kanawa and David Hartnell.

Te Kanawa said New Zealand had lost a “very, very dear friend” and a talented musician and creative, after Cryer died on Friday.

“I was so sad to learn about the passing of my very special friend,” she said.

They worked together, with Cryer becoming repertoire co-ordinator for her recordings of waiata Māori.

“We have been very close friends for over 50 years during which time he has been a wonderful human being who never refused an opportunity to help me and others in the music industry,” she said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff New Zealand Order of Merit member and former gossip columnist David Hartnell says Max Cryer was showbiz through and through.

Hartnell, MNZM, said he remained “showbiz through and through” until the end.

“Max Cryer was an icon and a trailblazer in New Zealand in the entertainment world,” he said.

Hartnell, who spoke as a patron of the Variety Artists Club of New Zealand, said the entertainer passed unexpectedly on Wednesday.

“I spoke to him the night before and he was as bright as a button.

“It was a shock, an absolute shock.

“I have been friends with him for more years than either of us would want to remember.”

Cryer hosted 12 different television series, including Town Cryer, and game shows Mastermind and University Challenge.

It was from the set of Town Cryer that Hartnell shared a memory, which he said perfectly summed up the man.

“He always used to wear this goddam awful tie, and I was the head of makeup on the show.

“I had bought a new tie and just before, this was live television, I said, ‘Let me straighten your tie.’ And I cut the tie in half.

Jonathan Cameron/Stuff Long-time friend and colleague David Hartnell described Max Cryer’s passing as an absolute shock.

“He nearly had a conniption. We were just about on countdown, going out, and I said, ‘I bought a new one for you, put this one on.’

“Later he thought that was really funny, but on the show at the time he didn’t really think it was funny.”

True to form though, when the lights went on and cameras rolled, Cryer had his game face on, Hartnell said.

“Of course I’m sad, but Max would not want that. He wouldn’t want doom and gloom, he was show business through and through.

“He wouldn’t want me to give you a really down in the mouth interview, it would be ‘the show must go on’, and that’s what Max would have wanted.”

Cryer could be quite bossy on set, Hartnell said.

“He knew what he wanted, but at the same time he was totally and utterly professional. If you were working with Max you knew that everything was going to go right.”

“Away from the cameras in his private life he had a wicked sense of humour.”

He was also a nightclub singer, and Hartnell recalled how he would often fly to Las Vegas to perform.

pmeecham/Stuff Max Cryer’s TV career began in the 1960s.

Cryer was a former New Zealand Entertainer of the Year and a Benny Award winner.

Hartnell said Cryer was a great wordsmith, and often wrote on the subject of language – and never missed a chance to pull someone up for poor spelling or mispronunciation.

“He was rather school-teacherish in lots of ways, but that was always quite fun.”

Cryer would go down as one of the great talk show hosts and never lost his presence, Hartnell said.

“He was 6ft6 in old measurements, and he was not stooped at all. He was always 6ft6 until the day he passed.”

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Hartnell said funeral arrangements would be limited, Hartnell said.