Tokoroa-born Grammy nominated musician launches new album amid lockdown

Lorde and Six60 are two of the biggest names in New Zealand music right now.

But when it comes to global profiles a Tokoroa born singer-songwriter is doing the industry just as proud.

At 29, Jordan Rakei, who was nominated for a Grammy in 2015 for his work on Disclosure's track Masterpiece and an Australian Independent Record Awards nomination in 2020 for Best Independent Soul/R&B Album for his 2019 album Origin, has just dropped his fifth album- What We Call Life.

Rakei, who relocated to Australia as a child before moving to London in 2015, said amid the struggles of Covid-19 releasing an album was no small feat.

“At first I really enjoyed having all that time due to the initial lockdowns. I spent all those first few months working on my Dan Kye (his electronic genre alias) record and doing production stuff on my new album, so I found it really good for that, then after a while it's taken a toll on me for sure,” he said.

“It's difficult to stay motivated when your space is just your second bedroom. The lack of life experience also makes it difficult to draw from a space lyrically.

“I feel like [this album is] really different from my other works. It explores different sonic territories, some sort of industrial sounding stuff, a lot of nostalgic synth parts and a lot of vocal experimentation.

“I went to a studio in Wales with my friends Jim Macrae, Chris Hyson, Jon Harvey and Imraan Paleker and we wrote it all out there. It was a different way of approaching composition for me, but this collaborative process really took my sound to a different space and that's what I'm really excited about.”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Lorde performing with English electronic music duo Disclosure during the 2016 Coachella Music Festival in California.

He described his music as a “culmination of different styles” influenced by the likes of Radiohead, D'angelo, Jeff Buckley and Fat Freddy's Drop.

“My sound is sort of groove based...atmospheric and ethereal. It's melancholy and colourful at the same time [and offers] a mixture of electronic and acoustic,” he said.

Whilst most of his family now reside in Australia he said New Zealand still feels like home.

“It means family and community to me,” he said.

“Whenever I meet someone from Tokoroa overseas, there's always this instant connection and understanding of each other's upbringing and culture.

“My grandparents lived there right up until they passed away so my family would always go back once or twice a year.

“I still know loads of people that live there. Sadly I haven't had a chance to get back to New Zealand since the coronavirus has hit, but I'm looking to get there as soon as I can after everything opens up.”

After releasing his fifth album Rakei said he was looking forward to having a bit of downtime and exploring other music avenues.

“I want to have some creative time off. I've put a lot of pressure on myself to finish five albums before I'm 30 and I've done that now,” he said.

“I think I need to breathe a bit now and let things come a bit more naturally. I'd love to write for film, theatre or some sort of different medium of music.”

What We Call Life was released on September 18.