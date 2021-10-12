Covid-19: Boutique festival The Longline Classic cancelled due to restrictions

If you're hoping to attend a gig or a festival this summer - be prepared to get vaccinated.

The Longline Classic, a sold-out 4500-person festival in Gisborne, has been cancelled as Auckland’s lockdown drags on.

The festival, which was held for the first time in 2020 and sold out on Saturday, announced the cancellation in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

It was to be held on Labour weekend.

Nexgen Touring/Supplied The Longline Classic, a musical festival in Gisborne held on Labour Day weekend, has been cancelled this year due to Auckland's lockdown.

Kurt Barker, the director of Nexgen Touring, the company that operates The Longline Classic, said it was “devastating”.

“We’ve worked literally every single day this whole year to put this thing together.”

The festival had put out a survey last week asking punters whether a backup date would work for them, but Barker said it was going to be too complicated to reorganise artists and vendors.

“The last few weeks it became clearer and clearer that Labour weekend was becoming further and further away, it was just a matter of can we pick an ideal back up date.”

But the risk of choosing another date while the festival still couldn’t go ahead was simply too large, he said.

“We’re all just waiting for the next announcement like everyone else.”

Commenters on the post were supportive of the decision, with hip-hop artist David Dallas commenting, “Big respect for your efforts”.

Barker, who organises the events with his business partner James Bristow, said they had not had any communication from authorities about the vaccine certificate for festivals which the Government signalled last week.

Nexgen Touring/Supplied With Auckland still in lockdown, it kept festival-goers and artists from being able to travel to Gisborne.

“We’re super keen to roll that out through all of our events, the timing of it is not certain,” he said.

Auckland being in lockdown meant festival-goers and artists could not travel to Gisborne, he said.

“That was one of the biggest parts of our decision, whether those two regions could actually come meet,” he said.

Refunds were available, but Barker said encouraged punters to “hold on to their ticket” so Nexgen could organise an even better event next year.

Barker said he and Bristow were going to refocus their efforts on their next festival, That Weekend, at the end of January.

“There’s a lot riding on That Weekend now.”