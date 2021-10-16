Dr Ashley Bloomfield dances up a storm at Super Saturday event

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield has been caught on camera dancing during a Super Saturday event in Porirua.

Labour MP Barbara Edmonds caught the moves on camera and uploaded them to Facebook on Saturday afternoon under the heading “Yes, that is Dr Ashley Bloomfield!”

Facebook Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s dance moves have been applauded.

Thousands have viewed the video that was taken of Bloomfield dancing to Roimata in Cannons Creek, with many applauding Bloomfield for his sweet dance moves.

“I don’t care, this is the greatest thing ever,” one said.

”He’s got the moves! Impressed,” another announced.

Facebook Dr Ashley Bloomfield impressing on the dance floor.

” I can’t believe it, I might need dancing lessons from Dr Bloomfield,” was another response to Bloomfield’s dance moves.

Super Saturday has managed to ensure over 125,000 New Zealanders got a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as part of a major nationwide vaccination push.

Facebook Dr Ashley Bloomfield was dancing to Roimata in Porirua.

It's not the first time Bloomfield has become popular for his response during the pandemic.

Throughout New Zealand’s campaign against Covid-19, Dr Ashley Bloomfield has become something of a Kiwi icon.

Daily appearances at 1pm briefings have helped burn him into New Zealanders’ minds – there’s even been fan art and crocheted versions of Bloomfield up for sale.