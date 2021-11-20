Emily Mwila: The Kiwi songbird singing at New York's Metropolitan Opera

Emily Mwila’s first professional gig is on the stage of the Metropolitan Opera in New York City.

Wending her way through the backstage rabbit warren of corridors at the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, Emily Mwila​ takes in her surroundings: those huge portraits of Pavarotti, of Callas – the big names with big voices she’s listened to over the years.

“It’s like, wow! I’m really here,” she says.

She’s here night after night, singing in the chorus of George Gershwin’s Porgy and Bess to audiences (finally an audience!), with performers and concertgoers all grateful to be back in the theatre.

It’s the 30-year-old’s first professional gig – not bad for someone fresh out of New York’s Mannes​ School of Music, where she’s been studying for the past few years.

It’s a long way from her hometown of Wellington and those busking days on the windy streets.

Wellingtonians might remember the soprano singing in the railway station, up Cuba St, or downtown.

It was a lesson in the art of performance, she reflects now. The unpredictability of street performance was a great education, she says.

Speaking from her digs in Queens, Mwila says she had no idea what she was going to do after her recent graduation from Mannes with a masters in music and a diploma in professional studies.

Supplied Emily Mwila has been studying in New York since 2017.

It just so happened that, while she was busy thinking about her “what next?”, she got an email from the Metropolitan Opera asking her to send an audition tape.

“I thought it was a scam. I thought, why is the Metropolitan Opera contacting me?”

Turns out one of her teachers had put her name forward and, realising it was a legitimate invitation, Mwila couldn’t get her CV off quickly enough.

A week later she was offered a part in the chorus of Porgy and Bess, which runs till December 12.

It’s her first professional performance, and it doesn’t get much bigger than the Met.

“I’m realising more and more as I’m performing what a big deal this is, the opportunities it’s giving me, the doors it’s opening.”

The chance to perform with such a reputable company is already paying dividends, she says.

A lot of other American opera companies come to the Met looking for singers to audition.

“You get this chance to audition because you’re already in the Met, so they know you’re of a certain standard, you have musicianship, and they trust that.”

Getty Images Mwila is performing in the chorus of George Gershwin’s Porgy And Bess at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

Like most people working in the arts, she had been doing it tough.

The pandemic brought her career to a standstill just as it was about to take off.

She had spent a lot of the past 18 months learning from home.

Initially, that was a tiny one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, the size of a couple of closets, with three flatmates.

That’s New York living for you: astronomical rents for minuscule digs, living cheek by jowl with others trying to make it in the Big Apple.

She later moved to a bigger one-bed apartment in Queens. Palatial compared with that Manhattan closet.

In New York, the reality of Covid-19 was stark: huge case numbers, a high death toll, long lockdowns.

Mwila didn’t feel like singing. It was hard to stay motivated, not knowing what was going to come next, she says.

She went to stay with a friend in Indiana, where she had the inclination to sing again, the headspace to get into her schooling online.

Supplied Emily Mwila: “I’m realising more and more as I’m performing what a big deal this is, the opportunities it’s giving me, the doors it’s opening.”

“After getting over the fear and shock of Covid, I tried to use the time to reflect and to work on my technique ...

“It ended up being a constructive time. At school in New York, the pace of life was very, very fast. There hadn’t been a lot of time to think about my career, or improve my technique. I was just learning music, doing the next [school] show, trying to get the next assignment done.

“During the pandemic I had time to really sing and to think: what do I want my career to look like after this?”

From the stage of the Met, it’s looking pretty good.

There’s also a movie on her CV now. She scored a gig playing herself in the recently released Falling For Figaro​, a romantic comedy about an opera singer, starring Joanna Lumley.

She flew to Scotland to film her scene just before Covid shut the world down.

It was a bit part, she says, but a part nonetheless. “I’m on for a good 30 seconds. They actually say my name.”

Certainly, getting the kind of exposure a star-studded romcom like this can provide is a big deal.

“I just feel very blessed,” she says.

“So much of the industry is not just about hard work, because a lot of people work hard. A lot of it is about the people you meet, the connections that you make.”

Accentuate Public Relations/Stuff Mwila played the lead role of Susanna in The Marriage of Figaro with Wellington’s Eternity Opera.

Her years performing on the street led to a very important connection that has allowed her to study overseas.

Busking in Queenstown, she was spotted by a holidaying Australian opera fan, who recognised her talent. He would go on to become her benefactor, paying for much of her education at Mannes.

“It’s not something that is inevitable,” she says. “There are so many people who deserve this good fortune. It certainly gives me motivation to work hard, knowing someone has that much good faith in me to support me to this extent.

“It was a blessing.”

She uses that word a lot. Her faith is important to her. It’s been the thing that has guided her whole life.

Mwila was born in Morrinsville, to a Kiwi mother and Zambian father, and she spent her first five years living in the Zambian capital, Lusaka.

The eldest of five children, she’s the only singer in the family.

Music was a part of family life, though.

Rob Kitchin/Stuff Mwila, aged 16, during her Tawa College days, when she was selected for the NZ secondary schools choir.

Her mother was always playing some kind of instrument – a whistle, a recorder. She grew up listening to her father’s mix of Motown, Whitney, and jazz.

She remembers being drawn to opera by Kathleen Battle​, the African-American soprano of the 1980s and 90s.

Mwila’s mother noticed her daughter had some good pipes on her before she’d hit double digits. She joined the local choir and when the family moved to Tawa, a Wellington suburb with a rich musical history. She participated in community music festivals with musical educator Shona Murray.

Tawa College was a fundamental part of her singing development. She began her classical training there, singing in German and Italian.

She played Rizzo in the school’s production of Grease, and realised she liked performing solo.

Despite her obvious talents, Mwila never imagined she’d have a career doing this thing she loved.

“I just enjoyed singing. I just kept going in that direction. I never imagined I could become a world-famous singer. I wasn’t sure whether I could stand out among the other great people around.”

Straight out of high school, she studied massage therapy. But she kept up her singing lessons, learning privately from teacher Flora Edwards.

Kent Blechynden/Stuff Mwila was a regular busker on the streets of Wellington.

She went on to study at Victoria University of Wellington – Te Herenga Waka, and got a BA in modern languages and Asian studies.

During her university days, she’d often join her aunt and her cohort of buskers in Wellington.

They were good gigs. The money was OK too.

There were times she got moved on, when her singing was said to distract people at their afternoon meetings. There were times the wind made off with her music stand, her money, her patience.

But it was a great training ground, she says.

“It gave me the chance to practise with an audience. Sometimes I really needed the money, so no matter how I was feeling – and sometimes I didn’t feel like singing – I knew I had to go out there and do it.”

During her studies, she performed roles in Mozart’s Don Giovanni and The Marriage of Figaro with Wellington’s Eternity Opera. She dabbled in K-pop, getting to the latter stages of an international contest. Twice she made it into the semifinals of the prestigious Lexus Song Quest.

After university, she looked around a few schools in the US and ended up at Mannes, where she’s spent the past four years.

She’s coming home for Christmas, having got lucky (blessed, she might suggest) with an MIQ room.

But with a Green Card scored in the annual lottery, she’s set to be US-based for some time.

Even during her season in Porgy and Bess, she’s busy auditioning for the next role.

She thinks she might have something, but won’t say another word till the contract is signed.

Whether it’s luck, blessings, or just sheer hard graft, it looks like Emily Mwila is on a roll.