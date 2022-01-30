Sex And the City reboot didn't quite nail the older-woman zeitgeist - but it's a start

From left, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis return as Miranda, Carrie and Charlotte in "And Just Like That."

OPINION: I'm old enough to remember George Clooney in his ER days. Caring, compassionate and hot hot hot, Clooney was one of the hospital show's original stars, playing paediatrician Doug Ross in the first five seasons.

Even back then, (he was 33 when he left the show to become a major film star) Clooney had a hint of grey hair at the temples. This made him hotter, of course - a hotness that most would admit, has not waned at all in the intervening 30 years. Clooney is now 60, fully grey, and still playing leading-man roles.

No-one talks about how he's aged. Why? Because he's still beautiful, of course. And because he's a man. Pity the equally-accomplished women actors who're not afforded the same space to age, and still be considered so.

George Clooney – 60, grey, and still considered beautiful.

This Friday , the final episode of Sex And the City reboot, And Just like That, will air and yet again, we'll say goodbye to Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah-Jessica Parker) Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis).

The series has been both lauded and panned. Those who were committed SATC fans in the late ‘90s and early 2000s have been equally charmed, and horrified by the comeback.

Some of the horror has come from the writing itself; but much more from the apparently visceral shock of watching 50-something women play their actual age on-screen.

Carrie, left, Miranda and Charlotte are in their 50s – which has come as an inexplicable surprise to many.

I'd watched the first few episodes before I caught up with any of this but then, on one of my favourite podcasts, I listened to a spirited recap/evaluation of those episodes. The women on the podcast spent most of their time expressing shock at how the characters had aged.

I was a little bemused. Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte looked, well, normal to me. I soon realised this was probably because I am their age, too. I have younger friends (and their faces are beautiful and smooth as, of course) but I also have friends I've known for 30 years. Their faces look like mine. By which I mean, not exactly like they did when they were 20, or 30.

Well, duh, you might be thinking. Of course we don't. Age changes us all, often for the better. In your 50s you might feel calmer, wiser, and more accomplished than you did in your youth (I know I do.)

The "hair thing" - grey hair on a woman - appeared to be the biggest challenge for viewers who remember Carrie and crew from the first go-around. And the first episode of AJLT rides that pony like Bonecrusher in the Cox Plate.

In a cafe reunion scene, the writers had Charlotte (who continues to dye her hair) admonish Miranda for allowing her hair to grey.

"I just think the grey (sic) ages you," says Charlotte.

"Charlotte, I'm getting a master's in human rights to pair with my law degree, so hopefully I can become an advocate for women who need one," Miranda says. "I don't have to be a spicy redhead to do that.

"I mean, we can't just stay who we were, right? And there are more important issues in the world than trying to look young."

there are more important issues in the world than trying to look young"

Yes, Miranda, yes there are. But the show does not seem to fully embrace that. The writers have given Carrie a gammy hip (often, wrongly, code for an elderly person's issue) and made the cast astonished by things like podcasting and social media, as if (many have pointed out) they've been in a deep sleep since Sex AndThe City wrapped.

The obsession with age played out in real-life too; AJLT's core cast have talked extensively about being stalked around New York during the filming of the show by paparazzi seemingly desperate to capture a shot of them looking old.

Sarah Jessica Parker fought back.

"I know what I look like," she told one magazine interviewer. “I have no choice. What am I going to do about it? Stop ageing? Disappear?"

Sarah Jessica Parker at the premiere of "And Just Like That" in December.

I have mixed emotions about AJLT's attitude to ageing. On one hand, it's terrific to see a show about older women. On the other, I found myself annoyed by the amount of time the show spent bemoaning the changes that come with age.

The crunch moment - the instant that really set the internet back on its heels - was when some observant telephiles worked out the connection between Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte's new adventures, and another beloved show.

The characters of Blanche, Rose and Dorothy were also in their 50s when The Golden Girls launched in the 1980s. Of a spirited foursome loving life in Florida, only Sophia was in her 70s (rescued from a cruel retirement community and brought to live with the others, at 79). The actors themselves were a decade or so older than the parts they were playing - but, almost 40 years ago, this was how women supposedly in their 50s, were portrayed.

Change, hopefully, is coming. We're currently "having a moment" in popular culture, where older women are loudly saying no to the naysayers. No, I won't disappear.

There's Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, the breakout star of Emily In Paris, who is more stylish and assured than her 20-something employee Emily by a mile. She is 58.

Sex and the City originally ran for six seasons between 1998 and 2004.

There's Justine Bateman, the cute sister on Family Ties, who googled herself at 40 and was shocked by the amount of online vitriol directed at her ("she looks so old", "must be a meth addict" etc). And then went ahead and wrote a book about it. Her bestseller One Square Foot of Skin examines the way older women are perceived, and why our conditioning pins women into increasingly invasive ways of trying to "stay young". Bateman gives no tosses about the criticism, and by turn, does not criticise women who choose plastic surgery or other interventions, but is fascinated about the why of it.

And there's Paulina Porizkova, one-time highest-paid model in the world, who remains one of the most beautiful women in the world (ahem, she still fits the bikinis she bought 30 years ago) but has talked often about how she's become "invisible."

Porizkova has a wildly popular Instagram account where she regularly shares images of herself in togs, lingerie, ab-baring jeans - or a fluffy dressing gown with no makeup and yes, grey hair falling around her face.

Paulina, who is a few months younger than I am, (but a supermodel!) is patiently carving a space for older women to embrace getting older; comment by well-worded comment.

Her response to the "invisibility" society cloaks her with is to spotlight herself: "I cannot do one without the other," she said in a recent post.

"..I believe our ageing faces and bodies are not caving ceilings that need to be fixed. It's only a different kind of beauty, which is not quite accepted, or seen."

Porizkova wants to see images that reflect what women look like at her age. So do I.

Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells from Seven Sharp

There are parts of New Zealand society who do not want to let the old stereotypes go. Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry - an icon to thousands of women of all ages - is regularly told to "cover up" and is queen of the clap-back at those who seem to think she should only appear on the telly when covered from chin to ankle.

In the end, I just wish the women of And Just Like That were having more fun (and yes - spoiler alert - I know Carrie is grieving). Watching them revel in their experience and power would have been a more intelligent, and more modern, re-boot than the age-obsessed series which wraps on Wednesday.