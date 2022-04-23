Yuki Kihara's exhibition Paradise Camp on the world stage

Yuki Kihara is presenting her Paradise Camp exhibition at the Venice Biennale.

Yuki Kihara’s exhibition at the Venice Biennale imagines a Fa’afafine utopia where gender and sexuality is no longer judged through a binary lens.

Paradise Camp, which opened at the 59th international art show held in Italy last week, looks through an indigenous world view where gender and sexuality is much like a pie chart with various shades of grey, she says.

Ahead of the opening, Kihara admitted to being nervous, agitated, exhausted and excited all at the same time. It’s been a long time coming.

She had twice started the process of applying to represent Aotearoa at the Biennale - dubbed the Olympics of the art world – but both times had been too constrained by time to complete the application. It is by all accounts a rather laborious process.

Melbourne-based curator Natalie King encouraged her to give it another go and in 2019 she got the nod.

Kihara describes her show Paradise Camp as an immersive exhibition.

It consists of a suite of photographs repurposing and upcycling selected paintings by the late French post-impressionist artist Paul Gauguin.

Yuki Kihara Two Faâafafine (After Gauguin), 2020.

Augmented with video and a series of archives (‘vārchives’), Paradise Camp presents the Fa’afafine world view which is aimed towards her own vision of what a Fa’afafine paradise could be, she says.

“It’s very hopeful but at the same time beneath all the satire and humour and the camp of it all there are some real life experiences behind the models, including my own life experience.”

Kihara also features in the ‘’performative photographs’’ casting herself as Gauguin, donning silicon prosthetics, costume, wig and moustache.

The primary audience for Paradise Camp was the Fa’afafine community - a traditionally under resourced and marginilised community in Samoa where the gender was culturally recognised but not legally, she says.

She is the first Asian, Pasifika, Fa’afafine to represent Aotearoa at La Biennale di Venezia.

“I feel very humbled and honoured to be in this position which I don't take lightly,” she says from Auckland ahead of her departure for Europe.

“I would like to take my position in a social and community conscious way because I know that what I do at the Venice Biennale, particularly at the New Zealand pavilion, is going to set the course for how it’s going to pan out in the future. I’m hoping that … in the future there are going to be more firsts and a move away from conventional modes of representation.”

Luke Walker Yuki Kihara's Paradise Camp exhibition at the Venice Biennale.

Her show, curated by King, was initially inspired by an essay by Ngahuia Te Awekotuku presented at the Paul Gauguin symposium at the Auckland Art Gallery in 1992.

Paradise Camp was developed after Kihara viewed a series of Gauguin paintings at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art where her own work was being shown in 2008.

In November 2019 after she secured her place at the Biennale she flew to Upolu Island to do the pre-production phase of Paradise Camp which took around four months.

The actual production of the works took place in March 2021 over a seven-day shoot across five villages on Upolu Island.

“A lot of the cast and crew and people in my family who were involved in making Paradise Camp are not necessarily familiar with what the Venice Biennale is but the fact they were engaging in something that was a high-level production that’s going to be presented internationally was enough to galvanise everybody’s support to take part.”

Yuki Kihara Fonofono o le nuanua: Patches of the rainbow (After Gauguin), 2020.

With 40 models and 40 crew, the production ran like a “military operation”, Kihara says.

“We had three vans travelling back and forth between headquarters and locations and between locations dropping off cast and crew and equipment. It was very hectic.”

She and her crew even risked Samoa’s cyclone season to get the perfect light for the photographs.

The Minister of Arts, Culture and Heritage reduced the number of gallery assistants because of Covid so Kihara has produced a number of virtual attendant videos where she explains the components that make up the exhibition.

She has also created the Firsts Solidarity Network for artists who are from a marginalised or under-represented group in their respective country or are a first-time participant at the Biennale.

Luke Walker Yuki Kihara, exhibitor at the exhibition at the Venice Biennale 2022

Kihara, 47, is based back in Samoa these days. She was born there to a Samoan mother, who ran a restaurant, and Japanese father, who was a civil engineer. The eldest of three siblings, she was sent to boarding school at St Patrick’s College, Silverstream, in her teens.

It was an awful experience, she says. “I was the only person of colour in the whole school. I didn’t deal with it at all. I’m still scarred from the experience of extreme bullying and physical violence.”

There was no help from teachers, she says. “They didn’t know how to treat a transgender student.”

Yuki Kihara Spirit of the ancestors watching (After Gauguin), 2020.

She wanted to go to art school, but her father was against it, saying there was no money in that world.

She looked for other ways to capitalise on her creativity and thought fashion school would be the perfect place.

“But it ended up working against [me].

“Fashion school at Wellington Polytechnic was really about shaping people to be industry level ready. I was treating fashion school much like art school. I was treating fabrics like a sculptural material. A lot of the clothes that I made were very avant-garde, very sculptural.”

She ended up working in wardrobe management, as a stylist for film and television, in theatre and dance. She had a stint as a fashion editor for a magazine and as a hairdresser. She tried her hand at modelling, once appearing on a Telecom phone card.

“In a way I created my own niche as an interdisciplinary stylist of sorts.”

Luke Walker Artist Yuki Kihara, at the New Zealand Pavilion ahead of the 59th International Art Exhibition â La Biennale di Venezia

Kihara, whose work can be found all over the world, including in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the British Museum and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, will be in Venice till the end of April.

In May, she will travel to the Netherlands to pursue her research fellowship with the National Museum of World Cultures. From there she travels to Berlin to give a talk on the exhibition before returning to Italy in mid-June to do a series of lectures as a guest of Ca' Foscari, the University of Venice.

Then it’s back to Aotearoa and home to Samoa.

It’s good being closer to family, she says. She was sick of missing all the important events in their lives. “I was constantly flying all over the world missing funerals, birthdays and weddings of family members and didn’t want to do that any more.

“People will come to you no matter where you live in the world. I’m really grateful for all the people who supported my art practice no matter where I was based.”

Paradise Camp will tour Aotearoa, Australia and Samoa after the seven-month Biennale.

It was “phenomenal” she says, to be able to secure the tour of the exhibition before it had even opened in Venice.