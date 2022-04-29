Russian band set to rock Auckland for Ukraine charity gig

A Russian-Kiwi rock band is set to play a charity gig in Auckland tonight as part of a fundraiser for Ukraine.

The gig has been organised by Unite for Ukraine NZ, an informal charity set up by three women, another Russian and two Ukrainians, who are raising money for vulnerable people in the war-torn nation.

Hit Pump is New Zealand’s most popular Russian rock band and plays mostly covers of Russian rock songs.

Ilya Chernukha, the band’s singer and a guitarist, said the group immediately said yes when asked to play.

Chris McKeen/Stuff From left: Alex Tsekhovskikh, Sasha Nechaiev (Ukrainian guest singer), Konstantin Sigachev, Unite for Ukraine NZ’s Nadia Dikareva, Ilya Chernukha and Dmitrii Kotov.

Chernukha is from Vladivostok, but his parents moved to Russia from Ukraine in the 1980s.

He said the band felt terrible after the invasion and didn’t want to play music, but now some time had passed they wanted to help.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Konstantin Sigachev plays the guitar during a rehearsal.

“Hopefully we’ll do some good with the music. Despite what’s going on, we still want to show support and do what we can,” he said.

“We thought Covid-19 was terrible, but the danger of World War III is worse.”

Chernukha said the group was concentrating on sending a positive message of unity.

At their last gig the opening act for Hit Pump had a Ukrainian bass player, and they’ve now invited Sasha Nechaiev to join Hit Pump on stage and sing several songs.

“We specifically chose bilingual songs that include both Russian and Ukrainian to symbolically emphasise that we are friends,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Nadia Dikareva, an organiser from Unite for Ukraine NZ.

Nadia Dikareva, part of Unite for Ukraine NZ, said they decided to ask Hit Pump because the band was well known in the Russian-speaking community, and she was a fan herself.

Dikareva said being a Russian at the moment was “awkward”.

“I first felt really ashamed to be Russian, but then I processed everything and I thought I shouldn’t be ashamed of being Russian, I should be ashamed of the politicians.

“I wanted to do something to support Ukrainians and show I condemn the war,” she said.

Felipe Dana/AP Money donated to Unite for Ukraine NZ is going towards medical supplies and other necessities for victims of the war.

She warned Kiwis not to underestimate Putin and Russia, and to support Ukraine and any refugees coming to New Zealand.

Money donated to Unite for Ukraine NZ is going towards medical supplies and other necessities for the vulnerable victims of the war, such as Ukrainian women and children.

Tickets to the gig count as donations, but other donations can be made by following links on Unite for Ukraine NZ’s Facebook page or visiting the Givealittle page.

Doors open at Raynham Park at 7pm, with Hit Pump expected to take the stage after 8pm. Door sales will be available.