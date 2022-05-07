Stars align for violinist Amalia Hall and the NZSO

Amalia Hall performs composer Michael Norris’ Violin Concerto ‘Sama’ with Orchestra Wellington conducted by Marc Taddei. Film by SOUNZ Films funded by NZ on Air. Sound recorded by RNZ Concert.

A few years ago Amalia​ Hall​ found a school English project from when she was 13. It was an autobiography and on the back page was a chapter titled ‘Future Dreams’.

The young musician was adamant on that score: “I want to play chamber music and I want to play in an orchestra and I want to do solos and I want to teach,” she wrote.

They might sound like lofty ambitions, but Hall was already well on her way to checking off that list.

She had already played with the National Youth Orchestra at the age of 10.

She’d played to a crowd of 150,000 at the Starlight Symphony with the Auckland Philharmonia when she was nine.

At 8-years-old she was playing in a chamber music ensemble.

Yes, Amalia Hall wasn’t mucking around when she wrote that English assignment.

Her future as a musician was mapped out, and she was nailing it.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Violinist Amalia Hall has her debut solo performance with the NZSO in May.

Her debut solo performance with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra this month is one more tick she can make on that list of things to accomplish.

She’ll join the musicians she has long looked up to for the NZSO’s Passione​concerts in Wellington and Auckland as the stars finally align for the soloist and the national orchestra.

“I've never wanted to have just one path with the violin,” says Hall, who has also lectured on the violin at Waikato University. “If I did I would be shutting out so many other beautiful opportunities that this career path can come with.”

At 33 Hall has performed all over the world. She plays a Baron​ Knoop​ violin made by Vincenzo Rugeri​ c1694 on loan from a private benefactor.

They are pretty much joined at the hip (or neck). “I always keep it with me. It travels with me and is never left anywhere by itself.”

The violin has been Hall’s constant companion her whole life. She can’t remember life without it.

“It feels like an extension of me. There are so many emotions you can express just on this piece of wood with these strings. It’s quite remarkable what the sheer physics on the instrument [can do]. It’s Incredible really.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Hall says music is in her blood.

She grew up in Auckland in a musical family. Her parents both learned instruments – the piano, the clarinet, the violin.

Her paternal grandfather took up the flute in his 90s. Her maternal grandfather needed a sidecar on his motorbike to carry all the instruments he played. “Music is in my blood,” says Hall.

She first picked up the violin at the age of two trying to copy her sister and two brothers as they did their music practice.

She started learning violin with the Suzuki method at age three and had completed all 10 books by the time she was six.Two years later she had her Grade 8 piano exams done and dusted.

By this time she was playing chamber music with her siblings forming the Hall String Quartet.

They did weddings, small concerts – a band for hire. Not exactly the von Trapps but a tight unit nevertheless. There were never arguments, no dramas, but certainly some ‘‘discussions’’ in rehearsal, says an exceptionally diplomatic Hall.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Hall first picked up the violin at the age of two.

At 10 she was the youngest to have ever successfully auditioned for the NZSO’s National Youth Orchestra. She recalls being impressed by the music they played – Shostakovich, Tchaikovsky.

She’d performed to decent sized audiences, she’d been to concerts, but playing as a part of symphony – now that was mind-blowing.

Those week-long orchestra experiences had a huge impact on her. They were “magical”, she says.

Homeschooled through her primary and intermediate years before going to Rangitoto College, she says it gave her a huge variety in her education.

Gymnastics, sewing classes, pottery.

Music was omnipresent

She’s never felt she’s had to make a sacrifice she wasn’t prepared to make for her career as a musician.

She remembers a school trip to the local ice rink. All the kids put their skates on, except Hall. “I was afraid of hurting my fingers.”

These days she’s less risk averse – she recently bought a mountain bike. She wears gloves to protect those digits. They are, after all, her bread and butter, but she’s nothing if not realistic.

“Walking down the street I could trip and fall on my wrist. You never know what could happen. I just try to be careful.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Hall began her international career after winning five international competitions.

Hall, who won all the major national music awards in Aotearoa while she was still a teenager, began her international career after winning the first prize at five international competitions.

And up till the pandemic grounded her she’s been globetrotting with her Knoop since she was 18.

After her studies – a Music degree at the University of Auckland and five years of post grad study in America at the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia – Hall has performed as a soloist, recitalist and chamber musician all over the world, and has been a regular with orchestras in Aotearoa.

She’s been robbed in Italy, pick-pocketed in Austria, scammed in the States. But all that comes with the territory of life on the road. The ups far outweighed the downs.

It was an honour to be the first Kiwi classical musician to perform in Uzbekistan when she played with the national orchestra there in 2018.

She performed all five of Mozart’s violin concertos in one concert with the Turkestan Chamber Orchestra – more than two hours worth. That was a marathon for her and the audience, she recalls.

SUPPLIED Amalia Hall will play with the NZSO in May.

Differences in language and cultural backgrounds have never got in the way of a performance, she says.

“None of that matters. The language of music is universal.”

Hall, who is one third of NZTrio ensemble, is also concertmaster at Orchestra Wellington. She was the youngest person to be appointed to that role at 27.

Some of her colleagues were playing music before Hall was even born.

She was a bit apprehensive coming in as leader “but I've felt nothing but support. My age is irrelevant,” she says.

John Psathas, Orchestra Wellington’s composer in residence, says Hall manages an enormous workload.

“As concertmaster, as part of a trio, as a soloist - they are all careers in themselves. She’s very very busy so when you work with her you have to be very efficient and prepared yourself.

“She’s very together, very prepared, very easy to work with.”

Controlled, disciplined, thoroughly professional, Hall is many things but above all a great player, he says.

Like any self-respecting millennial, Hall has a big social media presence with more than 5700 Instagram followers.

“It’s a great way to reach out to people,” she says. “I use it to show younger people how it’s possible to have a life as a musician. I’ve always feIt like it’s what I should be doing. I can’t imagine doing anything else.”

Her 13-year-old self would agree.