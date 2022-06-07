SkySlide: Virtual reality tour of Auckland launched at Sky Tower

A new attraction at Auckland’s Sky Tower will allow the adrenaline junkies among us to see the city like they never have before – by sliding (virtually) above it.

From June 8, visitors to the landmark will be able to experience SkySlide, a virtual reality tour of the city’s skyline.

Riders will pop on a virtual reality headset and, for the price of $47, feel like they are immersed in a giant glass slide, weaving 360 degrees inside and outside the Sky Tower, while taking in views of the bustling city and Waitematā Harbour below.

SkyCity’s Chief Operating Officer Callum Mallett said the ride was multi-sensory, with riders experiencing the speed, twists and turns of the slide, without ever leaving the ground.

“The Sky Tower is a much-loved New Zealand icon, and now Kiwis can use virtual reality to fully immerse themselves in an experience that would have previously only been available in their imagination,” Mallett said.

“SkySlide gives adults and kids from across the country a new reason to visit Tāmaki Makaurau and even more reasons for international visitors to add it to their ‘must dos’ when they travel to New Zealand.”

Sky City/Supplied You might not actually be sliding around the Sky Tower, but it will feel like it.

Mallett said the attraction had been “in the works” for a few years.

“Opening a new attraction during a pandemic had its challenges, but we are ecstatic for SkySlide to join the Sky Tower and the world-class attractions, dining and hotels at SkyCity Auckland,” he said.

The SkySlide will be open from 10am to 6pm daily from June 8.

Tickets cost $47 for adults and $28 for children aged 10-14 and include admission to the Sky Tower. An opening ticket price of $40 for adults will be available for online bookings.

To make a booking, head to SkyCity Auckland’s website.