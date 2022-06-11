Louise Wallace defends gaffer tape comments after Valerie Adams wades in

Louise Wallace said on The AM Show that being overweight had been “unfortunately” normalised, and should be corrected by putting tape over people’s mouths.

TV personality Louise Wallace has defended her much-maligned comments on the solution to “normalised” obesity, saying she’s had messages of support.

Her comments on social media were made in response to two-time Olympian Dame Valerie Adams saying Wallace’s comments, made on The AM Show on Wednesday, were “disgusting”.

Wallace received swift backlash after suggesting a way to take action against national obesity would be to “tape over people’s mouths with gaffer tape”.

Adams posted to Instagram telling Wallace to “upper-cut yourself” in a now-deleted Instagram post.

READ MORE:

* Māori isolated, skipping meals because of inflation: dietitian

* Louise Wallace solved the obesity crisis on AM Show: 'Just tape over people’s mouths with gaffer tape'

* The Nike 'obese' mannequin outrage reveals hatred, not health concern



“So many young girls out there have body image issues already and you come out saying this BS ... You need to get educated on the human body and realise the amount of damage you’re doing by making these comments on national television,” Adams wrote.

She asked if she should tape over her own mouth, since her dress-size was above 12 – the size that Wallace had identified as “normal”.

Wallace responded on Saturday afternoon that she was “[h]appy to upper cut myself if that helps”, but said she was asked “as a social commentator” to give her opinion.

“I was asked my opinion about our appalling stats on obesity and I gave it. I am not a dietician, personal trainer, nutritionist or medical professional, nor do I profess to be.”

She said she chose to “say how I really felt”, and that she had “so many wonderful and inspiring messages from people who decided to begin a weight-loss journey”.