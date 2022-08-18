Arts listings for the Wellington region, Aug 19-21

Les Misérables opens on Friday, August 19, at the St James Theatre in Wellington. Arts reporter André Chumko talks to director Grant Meese and lead Hayden Lawrence ahead of the premiere.

Two legends hit Wellington stages this weekend, the blockbuster musical Les Misérables at the St James Theatre and comedian Rhys Darby revisits his favourite material from the past 25 years at the Opera House.

Les Misérables

St James Theatre, Aug 19-Sept 4, 7.30pm, various prices

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, the blockbuster musical Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Tickets: ticketmaster.co.nz

Rhys Darby – 25 years

The Opera House, Aug 19, 8pm, $79

Rhys Darby has been taking a look at all his favourite material for the past quarter-century and says if “you’ve seen my stand-up, now see it again!” Darby has not toured NZ in the past five years so he is extra excited to tread the boards again. Tickets: ticketmaster.co.nz

Raven Mavans Quartette

Thunderbird Cafe, Aug 19, 5.30pm, free

Experience the sound of the blues, spiced by flavours of the American songbook, folk and country, driven by the unmistakable sound of boogie woogie piano. Expect boogies, ballads and the blues with the Raven Mavens Quartette - Cindy Muggeridge, Kate Marshall, Anje Glindemann and Marian Carter.

Organising Words: Poets Reading Poetry

Schrödinger’s Books, Petone, Aug 19, 6pm

Celebrate New Zealand Poetry Month and see some of Aotearoa's most exciting poets in the heart of Petone. Indulge in our wine and nibbles, as you listen to poems from James Brown (The Tip Shop), Rebecca Hawkes (Meat Lovers), Anna Jackson (Pasture and Flock, Actions and Travels: How Poetry Works) and Oscar Upperton (The Surgeon’s Brain). RSPV to books@schrodingersbooks.co.nz

NZSO Extravaganza

Wellington College, Aug 20, 7.30pm, $15-$35

Enjoy all the pomp and grandeur of a night out in 17th century Europe featuring magnificent works by Baroque masters Charpentier, Lully, Locatelli and 19th century virtuoso Paganini. Tickets: nzso.co.nz

The Trojan War

BATS Theatre, until Aug 20, 7.30pm $20-$40

Like a wild dress-up party, this show combines theatrical magic, twisted pop songs and explosive wit. The most charming performers you can hope to meet play a revolving repertoire of outrageous characters. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Family History Research Day- Back to Basics

Pataka Performing Arts Studio, Porirua, Aug 20, 10am-4pm, free

A one-day workshop to encourage newcomers to family history. Local genealogists will guide you on what software programme to use and the online websites that are available for your search.

Songwriters’ Showcase

Moon, Newtown, Aug 21, from 6pm, $10

Each Songwriters’ Showcase features three local songwriters performing their own songs. The 21 August features Clara van Wel, Colette Rivers and Karen Munro.

Exhibitions

Pariwhero Gallery

Owhiro Bay Pde, until end of September, 10am-3pm, Saturdays and Sundays. Free.

Wellington’s newest gallery features vibrant new works by ceramicist Hedy Ankers, sculptor Gemma Robinson, artist Beth Strickland and photographer Debbie Rawson.

Reverence by Mervin Singham

Exhibitions Gallery of Fine Art, until Sept 3. Mon - Fri 10.30am - 4.30pm / Saturday 10.30am - 3pm

Reverence features 14 paintings which Singham describes as narratives on humanity and our connection with each other and the environment. He says his collection reflects reverence for people, the world and the environment.

Tūmanako exhibition of children's art

Waitohi Library, until August 21, free

Wellington City’s Johnsonville Library at Waitohi is hosting the Tūmanako annual exhibition of children's art, supporting a nuclear-free world and an inclusive Aotearoa where all lives are celebrated. The exhibition includes 280 pieces of work from participating schools around the Wellington region.

Jack Trolove: Thresholding

Pātaka, until October 30, free

Trolove use swathes of oil paint, in thick lumps and thin stretches, to create enormous faces that appear and recede simultaneously. Described as a virtuoso manipulator of paint, Trolove is showing his works with the gallery lights off.

Star Gossage: Kia tau te Rangimārie – Let Peace be Among Us

Pātaka, until October 30, free

A survey exhibition of two decades of Star Gossage’s painting practice. Gossage (Ngāti Wai/Ngāti Ruanui) draws her inspiration from the ancestral land in Pākiri, where she lives surrounded by whānau.

Anna Hayes: Apato

Pātaka, until Sept 11, free

An exhibition of sustainable and ethically-produced fashion apato (accessories) that showcase traditional Māori weaving techniques in a contemporary style.

Coming up

Midnight Confessions

BATS Theatre, Aug 23-27, 6.30pm, $18

Midnight Confessions is an experimental anthology piece about love, loss and the power of female friendships. Inspired by the classic play, Love and Information by Caryl Churchill, this piece is set in the intimate setting of a sleepover. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Book launch: New Zealand’s Foreign Service: A History ed. by Ian McGibbon

Unity Books, Wellington, Aug 23, 6pm, free

For more than 75 years the ministry has been served by some remarkable people, dedicated to an organisation that has reflected New Zealand’s developing sense of nationhood and place in world. This history of the foreign service, edited by one of New Zealand’s foremost historians, captures the high stakes, skill and intelligence involved in the development of a unique organisation.

In Blind Faith

BATS Theatre, Aug 23-27, 7pm, $15-$20

A queer, diverse Faustian tale set in the New Zealand goldfields, where not all that glitters is gold. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Three Minutes in Hell - Fresh Comedy

The Pow Wow Room, Courtenay Place, Aug 24, 7.30pm, $15-$20

Join regular hosts Daniel John Smith and Anya Rzhevitskaya and a lineup of comedians for an evening of fresh new comedy on a set topic we forced them to write about.This month's topic is: Unbelievable Moments!

Classical music

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, Aug 24, 12.15pm, koha

Georgia Jamieson Emms, soprano, and Bruce Greenfield, piano, performing Schumann song cycle Frauenliebe und Leben.

Book Talk: Come Back to Mona Vale: Life and Death in a Christchurch Mansion

2 Hill St, Thorndon, Aug 24, 6pm, $3

The NZ Society of Genealogists Wellington branch host Alexander McKinnon who will talk about his maternal and much lovel ancestors, the Gough family: He discovered secrets worthy of a Gothic novel.

Classical Music: Duo Tapas

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, Aug 25, 12.15pm, koha

Join Owen Moriarty (guitar) and Rupa Maitra (violin) for a lunchtime concert performing music with Spanish, Irish and Bosnian elements.

Book launch: Paper Cage by Tom Baragwanath

Unity Books, Wellington, Aug 25, 6pm, free with registration

Join Unity Books as they host the celebration of the launch of Tom Baragwanath's debut literary thriller, Paper Cage. William Brandt will be in conversation with Tom to launch the book.