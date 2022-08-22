A Cappella excitement as women join chorus for national barbershop convention

Manawatunes Chorus is preparing to perform at The Power of Harmony convention in September, with 500 delegates expected to attend. It will be the first year women compete.

The vocal range of a national barbershop contest is set to be extended through diversity, with women being invited to join the harmony.

Palmerston North is preparing to host a plethora of talent from the nation’s best barbershop chorus and quartets for the Power of Harmony convention at Regent on Broadway in September.

The Manawatunes chorus have been fine-tuning their cappella skills in the lead up to hosting the national Power of Harmony Convention at the Regent on Broadway in September.

It will be the first time women have been invited to sing since the convention began in 1989.

Committee chairperson and Manawatunes secretary Greg Thompson said the move was sparked by their parent organisation in the United States as female inclusivity was well overdue.

READ MORE:

* Barbershop winners from creative grants scheme

* Barbershop quartet with strong Palmy links to perform

* Concert shows women in perfect harmony



While the Manawatunes did not have any women who were members, Thompson said it was exciting to be including women’s quartets and choruses, and it would create “such a different sound”.

“It’s really wonderful that we get to host the event for the first time in Palmerston North, but that it is also such a momentous occasion having female and mixed groups join us as well.”

About 500 tenor, lead, baritone and bass voices from choruses and quartets throughout the country would contest three categories; expressive blends, smile and wave, and a senior quartet section.

Manawatunes chorus, which had been on the scene for 26 years, had about 20 all-male members.

They would perform as a chorus, but also had four quartets, three of which had qualified to compete.

SUPPLIED The headline quartet act for the Barbershop Harmony Convention in Palmerston North will be Grand Central, from Wellington.

Thompson said they were excited to be hosting the convention after Covid-19 restrictions silenced barbershop events for two years, including this year's PAN Pacific Convention in Auckland.

Various quartet and chorus competitions would be held over two days, before an all category winners’ performance at a public event, known as the Show of Champions, on the Saturday night.

The show would feature a special guest appearance from Wellington quartet Grand Central.

The 2022 Young Singers in Harmony National Convention would run over September 21-22, two days prior to the Power of Harmony Convention on September 23-25.

Both events are at the Regent on Broadway. Tickets will be available from Ticketek.