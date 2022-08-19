Crowning glory: Manawatū's most rocked mullets announced

Jonty White, 18, is ‘stoked’ to be wearing Manawatū’s Best Mullet.

The votes are in and the winners have been crowned for a region’s auspicious title of Best Mullet.

It was party in the back and business in the front for 32 entrants from Manawatū who went head-to-head in a battle of the locks after public voting opened on August 11.

The competition was launched by photographer Helen McDonald, who got the idea for the search from her son’s mullet.

While there were only seven entries in the senior category, a whooping 26 entries made competition tough in the junior league.

DAVID UNWIN Photographer and mum Helen McDonald has learned to love her son's mullet and is now teaming up with the barbers from Ice Studios to find the best looking mullet in Manawatū.

Engineer Jonty White, 18, found out on Thursday he had been officially crowned the senior winner by public vote, after a week of polling on both categories garnered more than 5000 votes.

White said he was stoked to take the title because after he saw his competitor’s entries, mullet envy had left him feeling inferior.

“When all the photos were put up on the website I took a look and saw some pretty nice styles in there.

“One of the guys had all these colours through his hair, and I straight away thought ‘nah, I haven’t got a shot’.”

White, who had been growing his hair for about 18 months prior to leaving high school where the ‘bogan’ style was not welcome, had been rocking his mullet mane for the past six months.

DAVID UNWIN The best mullet won by public vote, with the competition attracting more than 5000.

He said the style was a staple with his mates, many of who were also waiting to complete high school so they could get the popular chop.

“Most of the guys will grow their hair long throughout the year, and as soon as the summer hits, they go and get themselves a mullet for the holidays.”

He said he could not put his finger on what made the hairstyle appealing, but thought it was down to the fact there were so many ways a mullet could be worn.

White’s mother had entered him in the competition. She was a fan of her son's luscious locks and said she was just as excited he had won first prize.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Helen’s son Hector O'Dowd inspired the competition.

White landed himself a trophy, as well as a free cut and hot towel shave from Ice Studios.

Two-year-old Baylor Munro, who won the junior section, was also entered by his mum, Robyn Araiti.

Araiti said Baylor’s hair at the back of his head had never been cut.

She said while she had not always been a fan, it was now looking cute and there were no intentions to shear his flowing locks any time soon.

She said the family was excited to proudly display his trophy at home and expected the mullet would keep growing until Baylor was old enough to want a different style.

STUFF The mullet has gone from being the territory of 70s glam rockers to today's Kiwi rugby players.

McDonald told Stuff in June she came home one day to find Hector had been given a mullet by his father.

Though initially unimpressed, she said the style eventually grew on her.

McDonald said the children that competed loved taking part in the competition.

“It's just fun and the kids are feeling good about themselves.”

McDonald hoped to make it an annual event and had been thinking about using next year’s competition to raise money for mental health.