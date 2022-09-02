Arts events in the Wellington region - Sept 2-4

Black Grace will perform to an original soundtrack at the Opera House.

Black Grace

The Opera House, Sept 6, 7pm, $55-$65

Dance company Black Grace presents Life – O Le Olaga, a reimagining of Antonio Vivaldi’s Gloria in D Major and Fatu, inspired by visual artist Fatu Akelei Feu’u (ONZM) performed to an original soundtrack both live and recorded.

Wellington Community Choir: Love call me home

Wesley Methodist Church, Taranaki St, Sept 3, 5pm, $20

Journey with us and guest performers Kaitaia Community Voices as we travel from Aotearoa to the contagious rhythm of South Africa, the hauntingly beautiful harmonies of Croatia and Ukraine, feel the pain of love and loss in Canada, find strength with friends and family in the UK to come full circle home. Directed by Lala Simpson and Dr Opeloge Ah Sam. Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz

TAHI Festival: Back to Square One?

Circa Theatre, Sept 3-11, 7.30pm (Tues-Sat) 4.30pm (Sun), $15-$35

Back To Square One? by Anders Falstie-Jensen. The Rebel Alliance invites you into 95 year old Inga’s living room in Denmark as she reaches out through space and time to her grandson in New Zealand. Coffee & cake included.

supplied/Stuff Back to Square One? by Anders Falstie-Jensen is playing at the TAHI Festival in Wellington this September

Skin Tight

Circa Theatre, Aug 27–Sept 24, Tues-Thurs 6.30pm, Fri-Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, $25-$54

The searing and sensual romance of Elizabeth and Tom. Dark secrets, deep passions, and heart-breaking truths bubble over as lovers savour precious moments together. Set in 20th-century Canterbury, the text has striking parallels to the present. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Les Misérables

St James Theatre, until Sept 4, 7.30pm, various prices

Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France, the blockbuster musical Les Misérables tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. Tickets: ticketmaster.co.nz

LK Creative/Supplied Sandy Leadbeater as M Thenardier in Les MIsérables, playing at the St James Theatre until Sunday, Sept 4.

Saturday laughs

Te Raukura ki Kāpiti, Coastlands Theatre, Sept 3, 8pm, $36.36 - $41.49

Saturday Laughs is a two-hour comedy showcase of top NZ and international talent. This evening of hilarity is MC'd by Pax Assadi with feature act Samantha Hannah. Also starring El Jaguar, Michael Macaulay, and Trent H. Baumann. Tickets: eventfinda.co.nz

Dope As Sunday Comedy

Fringe Bar, Sept 4, 7pm, $20

Nominated for Best Show at the 2020 & 2021 Wellington Comedy Awards! Wellington's dopest monthly Sunday comedy show invites you to the Fringe Bar to finish your weekend the right way, with your regular hosts Anya Rzhevitskaya and Daniel John Smith. Tickets: kiwiticket.co.nz

Exhibitions

Phil Dickson Retrospective

The Kiwi Art House Gallery and simultaneously at The Artspace Gallery, Petone, until Sept 11

In memory of the late Wellington artist Phil Dickson, a collection of his oil and watercolour paintings.

Textiles

Hutt Art Centre, until Sept 11, 10am-4pm, free

An exhibition of textile art, weaving, embroidery and bead work by artists from the Hutt Art studios. Featuring guest Artist Mary Self formerly of Nancy’s Stitch Studio.

Pariwhero Gallery

Owhiro Bay Pde, until end of September, 10am-3pm, Saturdays and Sundays. Free.

Wellington’s newest gallery features vibrant new works by ceramicist Hedy Ankers, sculptor Gemma Robinson, artist Beth Strickland and photographer Debbie Rawson.

Jack Trolove: Thresholding

Pātaka, until October 30, free

Trolove use swathes of oil paint, in thick lumps and thin stretches, to create enormous faces that appear and recede simultaneously. Described as a virtuoso manipulator of paint, Trolove is showing his works with the gallery lights off.

Coming up

Classical music

St Andrew’s on the Terrace, Sept 7, 12.15pm, koha

Rebecca Steel (flute) and Kris Zuelicke (piano) play Taktakishvilli's Flute Sonata, Deep Blue and Sunstreams by Ian Clarke, Madrigal by Gaubert and Fantasie by Debussy. Masks requested.

Greg Crayford's Jazz Night at The Realm

The Realm Bar & Bistro, Sept 7, 7pm, free

This week, at Wellington’s longest-running jazz residency, Greg Crayford presents a group known as ‘The Playboys’. It includes special guests Pip Payne and Wayne Mason, who join with him and US native bass player Miklin Halstead for a night of R&B. Wayne’s boogie-woogie piano chops complement Pip’s resonator slide guitar perfectly.

TAHI Festival

Effy by Birdlife Productions

BATS Theatre, Sept 8-10, 6pm, $15-$20

Using mask and puppetry, Effy is a poignant, nonverbal portrayal of the human condition with its many imperfections. Follow Effy as she fails spectacularly in her job cleaning up in the park, taking her own sense of alienation to absurd levels, as discomfort turns into playfulness, grief into joy. Tickets: bats.co.nz

Confessions of a Sleepwalking Insomniac by Helen Vivienne Fletcher

BATS Theatre, Sept 8-10, 6.30pm, $15-$20

Based on the true story of a series of things that didn’t really happen, playwright Helen Vivienne Fletcher, winner of the Peter Harcourt Outstanding New Playwright Award 2015, draws on her lifetime of sleep misadventures in this new solo play. Falling asleep, or falling in love – which one is about to crash? Tickets: bats.co.nz

Joy

BATS Theatre, Sept 8-10, 8.30pm, $18-$22

Joy is a collection of six new monologues by female and non-binary writers especially commissioned for TAHI 2022. Henrietta Bollinger, Mel Dodge, Stevie Greeks, Ren Lunicke, Indigo Paul and Elspeth Tilley explore what joy means to them through the highs and lows of menopause, childbirth, freedom, whānau, whakapapa, and acceptance. Tickets: bats.co.nz