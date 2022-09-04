Rings of Power's Morfydd Clark says New Zealand 'exceeded her expectations' while working on series

Morfydd Clark, star of the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, by Amazon, talks about her time filming in New Zealand.

There are many things to love about the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series, and lead star Morfydd Clark is one of them.

The Welsh actress is cast as the lead character of Galadriel, who was played in the movie franchise by Cate Blanchett – but there is no suggestion that Clark is following in Blanchett’s footsteps. The two are incomparable.

In this series Galadriel, and Clark, carve their own path; we see Galadriel as a sword-fighter, surviving in stormy seas and dark lands, leading an elven army up craggy snow-capped ranges, seeking out evil, urging them all to go on even when she’s being begged to return. She’s a hint of take-no-prisoners. She's super cool.

“One of the things I love about the elves is how physically powerful they are,” said Clark on a recent sunny afternoon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills. “To be able to embody that was very good and exciting, and good for my soul as well.”

Ahead of the TV series’ hotly-anticipated release on Friday – it wrapped shooting in New Zealand in 2021 – a dozen of the series’ actors and showrunners were grouped together in threes and fours for a well-organised press junket for entertainment journalists from the US, Canada, and New Zealand.

Two floors appeared to have been taken over by Amazon Studios and a team of publicists and assistants. Reporters - including Stuff – were called up and then whistled through a rabbit warren to be delivered to various hotel rooms with stars’ names on doors, the rooms deliberately darkened and then artificially lit for filming.

We had between five and 15 minutes with each group but the first, with Tyroe Muhafidin, Charlie Vickers and Maxim Baldry, were minus one scheduled Morfydd Clark. She might be available later, the publicists said. Many hours later, I was shoulder-tapped for three to five minutes with Clark.

Matt Grace/Supplied Morfydd Clark stars in Galadriel in The Rings of Power.

In person, Clark’s earnestly polite.

“Thank you for coming all this way,” she said, adding, “Wish you could take me back [to New Zealand] with you.”

Clark – whose name she pronounced for broadcaster Stephen Colbert as Mor-fid-thh – has earned praise, best actress awards and BAFTA nominations, having starred in Saint Maud, The Personal History of David Copperfield, and supernatural film Starve Acre.

In The Rings of Power, Clark took on a physically demanding role.

Prime Video/Supplied Behind the scenes of The Rings of Power - Morfydd Clark has her makeup retouched.

“I knew that she was a character who was dealing with some sort of guilt and trauma from past wars, but I didn't know how much action there would necessarily be with her in this one, so I was so chuffed when I found out there was.

“We did so much training and actually some of the first people we met in New Zealand was the stunt team. We’d have three-hour stunt sessions every day, and I can't believe the level they got us to.

“I look back at our videos from the beginning and it’s practically slow motion and then by the end we were two-hand sword fighting and just like, knew a group of people really well, which was lovely.”

Like the other actors and producers, Clark appeared enchanted with New Zealand. She spent some down-time in a “very cold and icy and beautiful and constantly glistening” South Island, describing her time in Aotearoa as being in a “constant state of sublime”.

“I had never been. I had always wanted to go because it was a place that inspired me a lot with the work that had come out of there. It lives up [to] and exceeds expectations. New Zealand openness and friendliness is very good for someone who has been in London for 10 years, so I feel lots of cynicism was lifted from me from my time in Auckland.”

Our time is up – in the background wranglers are holding up fingers denoting the amount of time left, and I’ve run out of it quicker than expected. Bidding farewell, Clark complimented me on my jacket.

When the footage arrived the following day, I realised we’d spent a little over two minutes together.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is out now on Prime Video.

The reporter travelled to Los Angeles courtesy of Amazon.