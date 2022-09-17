Can Palmerston North drag queen keep RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under title in NZ?

Palmerston North drag queen Spankie Jackzon speaks about the ups and downs of life as a drag queen and how attitudes toward the LGBTQ+ community are changing. (First published September 2020)

Kiwi drag queen Spankie Jackzon​ has won this year’s RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, making it two wins from two seasons for Aotearoa on the TV show.

Palmerston North-based Spankie, known off-stage as Blair MacBeth, followed the footsteps of fellow Kiwi drag queen Kita Mean who won the inaugural season.

Spankie, who has 15 years of experience in the scene, told Stuff in July that being on the competition was a validating experience for the “out there” child who grew up in a time when his colourful personality made him an easy target for bullies.

“Being selected for Drag Race means I solidified what I believed from a young age, that I am meant for bigger and better things.”

Other Kiwi queens that were on the second season included Aubrey Haive from Timaru and Auckland’s Yuri Guaii.