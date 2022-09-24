Actor, writer, activist: Rising star Ana Scotney is up for anything

The transformative power of cinema struck early for Ana Chaya Scotney. Now taking the lead in Millie Lies Low and as co-host of a new podcast True Justice, the Ngāti Tāwhaki actor tells James Borrowdale how stories open up much-needed conversations.

A truth emerged for Ana Chaya Scotney amidst the hardship of a Kurdish refugee camp on the border of Turkey and Iraq, as American forces prepared for the 2004 invasion of the latter country.

She wasn’t there, of course – she was in a Wellington cinema, where, too young to keep up with the subtitles of Turtles Can Fly, her mum whispered their gist into her ear. But that very transportation into other lives was the essence of the truth that had descended on her: cinema can give you the world.

“It was truly like a little light bulb ignition number one,” says the 27-year-old. “Whoa, movies can show us these worlds and show us these stories and take us places that you just wouldn’t usually go.”

The glow from that bulb has ushered Scotney into a career in that same transformation machine, latterly in The Breaker Upperers and Cousins, and presently in Netflix series God’s Favourite Idiot.

On September 29 her latest cinematic outing, as the title character in Millie Lies Low, will appear nationwide to offer today’s precocious children the same opportunity for epiphany that she once grabbed.

“Millie Lies Low is a film,” she says, “about a young woman who is trying to figure out what she authentically wants to do, and living into other people’s expectations of her and her expectations of herself. And failing to meet those.”

Supplied Ana Chaya Scotney as the title character in Millie Lies Low.

We meet Millie in the midst of a crisis. She’s suffering a panic attack on board the plane that should soon be whisking her to a career-launching internship with a prestigious New York architecture firm.

She stumbles off the flight and soon, embarrassed by the weight of the opportunity she may’ve missed, embarks on an Instagram campaign to make the world think she is in New York as she desperately tries to raise the cash for another flight in the hopes of putting it all right.

The premise might conceivably be for a light-hearted comedy of errors, but Millie Lies Low, Michelle Savill’s feature film directorial debut, filmed on both sides of 2020’s initial lockdown, is something else entirely: an examination of the seminal mistakes all young people are bound to make, and of the complicating factors of the contemporary world – social media and the hustle of the fake-it-until-you-make-it culture it encourages and enables.

“It’s [about] not trusting this duplicitous thing [social media] that, yeah, is supposedly there to connect us, and does to a certain extent, but it interrupts the ability to really have the kind of introspective conversation that Millie needs to have with herself.”

Art imitates life

Certain aspects of Millie’s life, Wellington-raised Scotney says, are “eerily close” to her own, a fact seized upon and enhanced by Savill, who further blurred the boundaries between the character and the actor, something Scotney says was “quite exposing as a means of story-telling”.

Scotney’s mum’s barbershop chorus appears in the film, belting out a rendition of a Miley Cyrus banger, and a party into which Millie surreptitiously slips was filmed in a flat in which some of Scotney’s best mates live, “so I’ve spent a lot of time partying there”.

Other locations, too, are places Scotney herself has relationships with, and much of the film’s tension plays on that familiarity and the fish-bowl nature of the capital. Anyone who has tried to walk down Cuba St without running into anyone you know will identify immediately with Millie’s furtive scurrying about town, suitcase in tow.

Juan Zarama Perini “Movies can show us these worlds and show us these stories and take us places that you just wouldn’t usually go.”

It’s also, Scotney says, a piece of work that contends with “the difficulties of figuring out where you fit, what you want to do with yourself as a young urban Māori woman”.

The fire of Scotney’s original epiphany was stoked by other formative cinematic experiences – one New Year’s, to pick an example ripe with nostalgia, her “huge Māori Catholic fam” gathered in front of a screen strung from the trees of the bush surrounding an uncle’s Te Urewera home to sit through the night in front The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

As a 15-year-old – “gothic and emo, precocious and clever” – she wasn’t quite sure how to stay out of trouble, until she found Long Cloud Youth Theatre. “It was dope. I loved it,” she says of immersing herself in what she calls her “little crew of story urchins who just wanted to be in this place of making stuff up”.

Next came Toi Whakaari: New Zealand Drama School, and, later, a role on Shortland Street and her steps onto the big screen. “But honestly bro I legitimately thought – I always say this and it’s f…ing true – I’d just be in a little dank space making experimental stuff, you know. So to be in cinema, and learning how to make cinema, is crazy.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Supplied Scotney (third from left) in her breakthrough role as Sepa in The Breaker Upperers.

Creative heartbeats

She sees in the medium a way to synthesise her many creative outlets – art, music (as Kōtiro, she released an EP in 2021), comics, zines, writing and acting.

Earlier this year, Scotney incorporated a production company, called Kōtiro Publishing Giant, and learning from all “the dope practitioners” she has so far worked alongside, feels she is in a transitional phase of her creative career, that soon she could be “stepping into more of that writer/director space”.

Scotney spoke with Your Weekend the day before leaving for the Sydney Fringe Festival, where she would perform her award-winning solo show Scattergun: After the Death of Rūamoko, lauded by theatreview as “a work of spiritual richness and immense artistic integrity”.

She has plans to turn it into a feature film. Performing will always be what she calls the “original heartbeat” of her creativity but Scotney wants to make movies that, like the art she creates in her own practice, run on the engine of “my own personality and my own politics”.

No more goodies and baddies

It was theatre that drew her into the politics of the other piece of work she was keen to speak about: True Justice, a five-part podcast about justice reform created by advocacy group JustSpeak, which Scotney co-hosts, will be released on September 28.

It tells the harrowing stories of what it is like to pass through Aotearoa’s penal system from the perspective of those who have done so, perspectives Scotney has long had an interest in.

As a 19-year-old Scotney performed a piece of theatre she had written at drama school, called Mighty Boy, in Rimutaka Prison. The conversations that flowed from that performance with the men of Te Whare Manaakitanga, a unit for those convicted of violent crime, overthrew the “goody/baddy dichotomy” that had previously ruled Scotney’s thinking on the subject.

Supplied Scotney recording True Justice podcast with co-host Tommy Doran.

“I understood the bigger picture, the bigger forces at play that create that kind of trajectory for an individual or a community.”

Later, a similar opportunity took her into Arohata Women’s Prison. “That was a different experience again, because I was like, ‘We’re the same, you know, we all just – I don’t know – love Nicki Minaj and wanna be there for our families and our siblings, wanna learn how to drive, you know.”

When the opportunity to help give voice to some of those perspectives came her way via True Justice, she jumped at it.

“I just really wanted to support this kaupapa. It is a step into a space, formally or professionally, that I haven’t jammed before, doing advocacy stuff. It’s a new space. But I have always been really interested in how we can uplift stories that don’t necessarily get airtime… I just think the stats are pretty heart-breaking in terms of the disproportionate representation of Māori, and especially Māori women, in the penal system.”

Māori, to this country’s shame, account for 53.4% of the nation’s prisoners, despite making up only 15% of the population. For wāhine it is worse: 65% of women imprisoned in Aotearoa are Māori. “The facts,” Scotney says, “show our existing system isn’t working.”

She hopes that True Justice can help guide people towards an understanding, much like the one she had in Rimutaka, that maybe, maybe, a modern, prosperous nation such as ours can improve on an inefficient system of deterrence and incarceration whose principles were devised in pre-Victorian England.

“Statistically speaking, the facts show our existing system isn’t working, it’s not effectual and people reoffend and it’s really expensive and it’s harmful. The key thing that I would hope for as a next step is just bringing this into the consciousness of Aotearoa… This could be one part of a bigger meridian of people who are working on stuff adjacent to criminal justice reform and that punitive space.”

Supplied “The facts show our existing [justice reform] system isn’t working.”

From social media to the social conditions underlying New Zealand’s high rate of incarceration: in conversation Scotney – befitting someone who once spent 50 days hiking the length of Israel and whose artistic practice spans the diverse spectrum of her output – reveals herself as discursive and self-deprecating, curious and colloquial.

In 40 minutes she revealed true depth of thought about her own artistic process, her country, and her ambitions. She also strikes one as an artist learning exactly what she wants to say and equipping herself with the tools to say it; big things, you sense, await.

Her performance in Millie Lies Low might later come to represent an early marker in a burgeoning career, a kind of paean to the city where those epiphanies first struck and where opportunity took root.

“I don’t see myself staying in Pōneke forever, so I think it’ll be cool looking back on this moment, like oh my gosh, you were a baby actress running around your hometown, in the cauldron.”

True Justice is out on all podcast platforms September 28, Millie Lies Low is released in cinemas nationwide September 29.