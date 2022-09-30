'Dead, passed on, no more': Auckland's Armageddon expo cancelled

Organisers of Auckland’s Armageddon pop culture expo have cancelled the event three weeks out from its scheduled date due to uncertainty about its venue.

The event’s official released a series of statements on Friday on Twitter saying it was “dead, passed on, no more, ceased to be.”

The future of the event is now dependent on a decision from the High Court about whether the Auckland Showgrounds in Greenlane are protected for use by trade events.

The Cornwall Park Trust was reportedly in discussions with a film studio about taking over the venue, which would displace the expo.

This left uncertainty over whether the event would be able to happen this year.

“With the event now three weeks away, this is as far as we can stretch it without some new updates and progress,” the organisers.

They said they hoped to organise a new event in Auckland next year, but “honestly didn’t know” what would happen next.

According to the organisers, the event generated $10 million in revenue for Auckland city each year.