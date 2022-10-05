YouTube group The Try Guys issue emotional video statement explaining why they fired Ned Fulmer: 'We're losing a friend'

YouTube group The Try Guys have issued an emotional video statement following the shock departure of one of their founding members, Ned Fulmer.﻿

In the five-minute video, the group, which now only consists of original members Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger, reveal how they discovered Fulmer had been engaging in a relationship with an employee – and cheating on his wife, Ariel Fulmer – ﻿and their plans moving forward.

"I don't know if we'll ever be able to fully articulate the pain we feel at this moment," said member Zach Kornfeld.

"We're losing a friend, we're losing someone we built the company with, [who] we have countless memories with."

The three men looked visibly emotional, with some fans acknowledging this in the comments.

"Eugene's rage, Zach's sadness, and Keith's disappointment is so evident," wrote one user. "So heartbreaking. We love you all so much. We know your hearts﻿."

The trio explains the timeline of them discovering Fulmer's cheating scandal, the investigation they launched into the incident, and his subsequent departure from the group.

They revealed allegations of his relationship with a Try Guys employee reached them on the US Labour Day weekend, which occurred from September 4-5 in the US.

TryGuys/ YouTube The current Try Guys members have issued an emotional statement following the decision to fire Ned Fulmer. L-R: Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld and Keith Habersberger.

"﻿On Labour Day weekend, multiple fans alerted us that they had seen Ned and an employee engaging in public romantic behaviour," said Habersberger.

"We reached out to check on that employee, Ned confirmed the reports, and since confirmed that this had been going on for some time.

"Which was obviously very shocking to us, and we just want you to know that we had no idea that this was going on."

Noam Galai/Getty Images Ned Fulmer, Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger and Zach Kornfeld of The Try Guys attend the 11th Annual Shorty Awards in 2019 at PlayStation Theatre in New York City.

The group then started a three-week process of "engaging with employment lawyers, corporate lawyers﻿, HR, PR and more, in order to make sure we were taking all necessary steps," added Lee Yang.

"From the jump, we were acutely aware of just how contrary this was to the company we've built and the values of everyone who works here," he said.﻿

Lee Yang, who appeared irate in the video, as fans have pointed out, added the cheating scandal was something the group "refused to sweep under the rug".

The company then chose to remove Fulmer from all work activities, including pre-filmed ad pre-shot releases, which explains why fans had noticed his sections being edited out of videos.

"I want to give major props to our editing staff for how deftly they've handled that," Kornfeld acknowledged.

Instagram Former The Try Guys founding member Ned Fulmer and his wife Ariel Fulmer. The pair married in 2012 and share two young children.

The group also revealed that while they did their best to remove Fulmer from pre-filmed work, there are some videos they will simply have to shelve for good.

"There are several videos that we've deemed as fully unreleasable," Kornfeld admitted.

"You will never see them and that is due to his involvement. That's a decision that cost us lots of money.

"We will not be able to recoup that money, but it's a decision we stand by proudly."

This story was originally published on Nine Honey and is republished with permission.