TVNZ creates hiring policy for presenters after Kamahl Santamaria scandal

TVNZ now has a policy for recruiting key presenters after the scandal involving former Breakfast host Kamahl Santamaria saw him last just 32 days on the show.

And, the state-owned broadcaster has begun the process of replacing Paul Yurisich, the executive member and head of news whose job was also claimed in the fallout.

A review of TVNZ’s recruitment policies and processes was ordered by chief executive Simon Power in May, after Santamaria’s resignation just 32 days into co-presenting Breakfast.

TVNZ claimed Santamaria quit over a “family emergency”, but Stuff revealed at least one female in the TVNZ newsroom had complained about inappropriate behaviour from him.

Findings from a review by senior employment lawyer Margaret Robins included that TVNZ didn’t have a recruitment policy for key presenters.

But now, they do.

More people – including the human resources department – must now be involved in a “selection panel”, and feedback from co-presenters must also be considered, along with at least two verbal references and a screen test.

Yurisich did not do reference checks, a screen test nor closely involve the executive producer of Breakfast during Santamaria’s recruitment.

Supplied Kamahl Santamaria, left, with his former Breakfast colleagues. New hiring rules mean TVNZ hosts must get a chance to have input into the hiring of co-presenters.

“This internal policy has been finalised and was released to our teams last week,” a TVNZ spokeswoman said.

“The job description, selection criteria, role advertisement and internal/external candidate shortlist must include input from a selection panel.

“Alongside the interview and screen test, from which co-presenter feedback must also be considered, at least two verbal references will be required before making an offer.”

The spokeswoman said, since the Robins report, “fortnightly progress meetings have been held, and almost all recommendations have now been implemented, with the few remaining due to be completed within the next four weeks”.

The recommendations not yet in place relate to “learning modules” for various policies.

“We intend to invite Margaret Robins to return before the end of the year to look at what has been done and to offer any further commentary on our implementation of the recommendations.”

Supplied TVNZ's former head of news and current affairs Paul Yurisich, inset, previously worked with ex-Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria at Al Jazeera in Qatar.

Meanwhile, TVNZ has started looking for Yurisich’s replacement, advertising for an Executive Editor.

A spokeswoman confirmed the job – including its pay – is the same as the Head of News and Current Affairs (HONCA) role vacated by Yurisich, but has been re-badged.

“The title HONCA was somewhat outdated. Executive Editor is a better fit for a modern multi-media organisation and more in line with similar roles internationally,” she said.

Phil O’Sullivan has been acting HONCA since Yurisich went on extended leave in June. Yurisich resigned the following month.

O’Sullivan has been a senior newsroom figure at TVNZ for the best part of a decade. Prior to that he was a bureau chief, director of news and executive producer at CNN.