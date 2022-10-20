Culture calendar for the Wellington region over Labour Weekend: Oct 21-24

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Live on Stage!

Michael Fowler Centre, Oct 21, 8pm, $99.99+

RuPaul, the world’s most famous drag queen, has brought her hit competition franchise to Wellington with RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, featuring the queens of seasons 1 and 2. Tickets: Ticketmaster

The Wasp

Circa Theatre, until Oct 29, Tues–Thur 6.30pm, Fri–Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, $25-$54

Heather and Carla haven’t seen each other in years. During an unexpected catch-up, Heather presents Carla with a deadly proposition. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Sense and Sensibility

KAT Theatre, Cochran Hall, Khandallah, until Oct 22, various times, $20-$25.

Sisters Elinor and Marianne seek independence and happiness. Does their best chance of success lie in being cautious (sense) or impulsive (sensibility)? Tickets: iTicket.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kita Mean from RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under. The show is onstage at the Michael Fowler Centre on Friday.

Pudgy Mediocre White Men Solve Your Problems

BATS Theatre, until Oct 22, 8pm, $15-$20

Dave and Bryan invite you to the “Hataitai Bowling Club” for a night of fun where we'll help solve your problems through the power of improv. Tickets: bats.co.nz

An Intimate Evening With Caii-Michelle – Te Ao Mārama & Friends

Pow Wow Lounge Room, Courtenay Place, Oct 21, 7.30pm, $69

Caii-Michelle’s with her outstanding voice will be accompanied by Carey Baxter – Keyboards, Elliot Fuimaono – Bass, Des Mellon – Drums, Dave Henry – Guitar, and Chris Pierce – Saxophone. Support act is magician Tangata Tūmataru. Tickets: kiwiticket.co.nz

The Rodger Fox Big Band play Hone Tuwhare

Opera House, Oct 21 2.30pm, $35-$55

This special performance celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Rodger Fox Big Band and marks the 100th anniversary of poet Hone Tuwhare’s birth. Tickets: jazzfestival.nz

supplied Caii-Michelle – 'Te Ao Marama' will be performing at the Pow Wow Lounge Room on Friday.

Mild Orange

San Fran, Oct 21, 8pm

Returning home after an expansive world tour, Mild Orange will be performing their new album ‘Looking For Space’. Support from Wiri Donna. Tickets: undertheradar.co.nz

Rhombus After Party album tour

Meow, Oct 21, 11pm, $54.56

The new album features 11 fresh tracks including latest release “Treat You So Right” and first underground release “Your Love”. The tour will feature long-time Rhombus vocalist Lisa Tomlins, along with newcomer TK Paradza, originating from Zimbabwe.

Wellington Jazz Festival

Wellington Opera House and various Wellington venues, until Oct 23

Featuring more than 100 gigs across the capital city’s bars, eateries and venues, the Jazz Festival is back with a star-studded programme. This is your chance to amplify your Labour Weekend. Tickets and full programme at: jazzfestival.nz

supplied The Wellington Folk Festival will be held over Labour Weekend at Brookfield Outdoor Education Centre in Wainuiomata.

Wellington Folk Festival

Brookfield Outdoor Education Centre, Moores Valley, Wainuiomata, Oct 21-24, open from 3pm Friday

This celebration of home-grown diversity, features a top line up of folk and acoustic musical acts from around New Zealand, in a packed programme of concerts, workshops and dancing. Tickets: wellingtonfolkfestival.org.nz

Japanese Film Festival

Roxy Cinema, Oct 21-23, free

The festival is an annual event held to encourage the growth of Japanese culture and understanding in New Zealand. All films will be screened in Japanese with English subtitles. Bookings essential: roxycinema.co.nz

Warm Spring Dance Party

Havana Bar, Wigan St, October 22, 8pm, free

Dj Paparazi (Canary Islands) plays good vibes and beats from all over the world to have fun and dance.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Visit the Roxy Cinema in Miramar for the Japanese Film Festival.

Steve Gunn

Meow, Oct 23, 6.30pm, $54.56

With a career spanning nearly 15 years, New York based guitarist and songwriter Steve Gunn has produced volumes of critically acclaimed solo, duo, and ensemble recordings. Tickets: moshtix.co.nz

Wrights Hill Fortress

Karori, Oct 24, 10am-4pm, $20 for a family of 2 adults and 3 children under 15, or $10 per adult and $5 per child. Cash only

On Labour Day people are invited to self-guide themselves through the tunnels and gun emplacements. Bring a torch with you for some fun! $20 for a family of two adults and three children under 15. Cash only

VANESSA RUSHTON PHOTOGRAPHY The Wellington Jazz Festival is back this weekend.

Exhibitions

Spring

Academy Galleries, until Oct 30, free

The galleries are now showing a well curated selection of art in this year’s Spring Exhibition of Academy members’ work. Visit over the Labour holiday weekend to appreciate the diverse works.

Amanda Johnson - 'Faces of Spring'

The Kiwi Art House Gallery, 288 Cuba St, to October 23

A modern take on the old masters idealised beauty of the female face.

Telly Tu’u – Front Footed

Bowen Galleries, Ghuznee St, until Oct 30

Telly's paintings can transport the viewer into different realms on different occasions. Each look at one of his works reveals a new aspect and reflects a changed

Holly Walker

Toi Pōneke Gallery, Abel Smith St, Oct 22-Nov 18, free

Holly Walker’s mahi toi reveals fragments of her cultural experience of identifying as Pākehā and as Tangata Tiriti comes with responsibilities to the landscape, environment, to people and the past.

supplied Some artworks featured as part of Megan Dunn’s The Mermaid Chronicles.

Strange Loop – Mary-Louise Browne

Bartley & Company Art (Level 2, 22 Garrett St), until Nov 12, free

A mini-survey of work by Mary-Louise Browne, a strange loop is a phenomenon in which movement in a system always arrives back to where it started.

Megan Dunn: The Mermaid Chronicles

Te Pātaka Toi Adam Art Gallery, Oct 21 to Dec 18, free

Exploring writer Megan Dunn’s longstanding fascination for mermaids and the world of professional mermaiding, vintage artefacts are brought together with painting, sculpture, underwater photographs, and videos.

Colourfest Painters

Hutt Art Centre, Oct 25-Nov 6, 10am-4pm, free

The Colourfest group of painters are holding their annual exhibition with co-exhibitor Emilia Hrstich. A donated painting will be raffled with all proceeds going to Te Omanga Hospice.

Whetūrangitia/Made As Stars

The Dowse, until February, free

Whetūrangitia/Made As Stars explores the real-time lived relationships first cultures have with their gods. Through the retelling of histories each of the artists in this exhibition pulls back the veil providing access to the concepts, practices and belief systems of their cultures. Featuring work by leading artists from Aotearoa, Nepal, Canada, Hawai’i, Sāmoa, Tonga and Laos.

WELLINGTON HERITAGE WEEK Wellington Heritage Week is returning from October 24.

Coming up

Wellington Heritage Week

Oct 24 – Nov 6, various sites

Wellington Heritage Week celebrates the region’s many people, places and stories. The festival has over 60 events, walks, talks and activities happening around Te-Whanganui-a-Tara – most of which are free but many need booking. Visit wellingtonheritageweek.co.nz to see the full list of events and secure your spot now.

Flute Quintet

St Andrew’s on the Terrace

Oct 26, 12.15pm, koha: Rebecca Steel, Ainslee Struthers, Keeson Perkins-Treacher, Elsa Shih and Elizabeth Bush-King play Locatelli's Concerto Grosso in F major, Tchaikovsky's December from The Seasons, Debussy's Arabesque No. 1, Bernstein's Overture from Candide and Ganne's Andante and Scherzo.

Oct 27, 12.15pm, koha: Uriele - Solo compositions for piano.

Three Minutes In Hell

Cuba Barbers, Cuba St, Oct 27, 7.30pm, $15

Join regular hosts Daniel John Smith and Anya Rzhevitskaya and a lineup of comedians for an evening of new comedy. This month's topic is: Teenage Shame! Tickets: kiwiticket

Don McGlashan

Old St Pauls, Oct 27-28, 7.30pm, from $55

The tour will have the full band that recorded the album with Don, including; Shayne P Carter (Straitjacket Fits, Dimmer), Chris O’Connor (SJD, Phoenix Foundation) and James Duncan (SJD, Dimmer) and joining them will be multi-instrumentalist Anita Clark (Motte). Tickets: donmcglashan.com

supplied Don McGlashan is performing at Old St Pauls next week.

Taste of Cultures

Harbourside Function Centre, Oct 27, 6pm, $170

This gala dinner, an annual fundraiser for the Red Cross, was originally inspired by a recipe book containing a collection of recipes from around the world, by people from a refugee background now living in New Zealand. The dinner and auction also incudes presentations and performances. Tickets: https://taste-of-cultures-2022.raisely.com/

The Sisters of Mercy

Hunter Lounge, Oct 26, 7pm, $85

Recently celebrating their 40th anniversary, The Sisters of Mercy are one of the most important bands to emerge from the post punk scene, with the imposing presence and the heavily melancholic voice of Andrew Eldritch giving their mark. Tickets: ticketek