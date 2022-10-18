Activist and musician Tigilau Ness celebrates Niue language at Auckland Museum

Activist and musician Tigilau Ness used to “beg” his parents to take him to the Auckland Museum. On Tuesday night he had the museum floor to perform his music, and celebrate how far Pacific Island culture has come.

Ness, who is the father to Che Fu, has a long history as one of New Zealand’s most talented musicians, and gave an "entertaining, educational and historical” performance on Tuesday night at Auckland’s War Memorial Museum.

He was there not only to celebrate Niue Language Week, but to celebrate Niuean and Pacific Island culture alongside his family members and friends.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Polynesian Panther Tigilau Ness says the effort to end racism is far from finished: “We still continue because our work is not over yet.”

Ness recalled fond memories of Auckland Museum, from when he used to visit when he was “four or five years old”.

“I used to beg my Mum and Dad to take me,” he laughed.

The 67-year-old may have a music career that spans almost 50 years and counting, but it is not the only thing he has dedicated his life to.

Ness’s life as an activist started in 1971, when he was expelled from Mount Albert Grammar for refusing to cut his afro.

Ness went on to form the Polynesian Panthers, who protested against the Springbok Tour in 1981. Ness was arrested during a protest march, leading to him spending nine months in Mount Eden prison.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The Auckland War Memorial Museum attracted a crowd on Tuesday evening to watch activist and musician Tigilau Ness perform with his family.

Despite this, Ness continued to be an activist for the Pacific Island and Māori community, and Tuesday’s event was part of the Polynesian Panther Legacy Trust, who spread their activism through educational talks and performances at local schools.

“Last week at Manurewa East school we spoke to 50 teachers about our activism and our Educate to Liberate programme. We tell them about our lives and what we have done over the last 50 years,” Ness said.

“We still continue because our work is not over yet.”

The Trust’s main goal was to end racism, “as peacefully as possible”.

“We are unique in this world, and we are the first in a lot of human rights activity, the first to have women vote, the first to stop nuclear ships,” Ness said, stating that these achievements showed why New Zealand could be the first to end racism.

“We have a history of that, and we are able to build on that.”

Auckland Museum deemed the show “an experience not to be missed”.

Ness performed alongside his grandson, Loxmyn McDonald Ness and nephew Tommy Nee, who both have master’s degrees in music.

The trio sang in Niuean and English, with Ness’ original songs focusing on the importance of family, his activism, and celebrating the younger generations embracing their Niuean identity.

A new song written in Niue about celebrating the vauhaga (language) was also performed, as well as Ness’ version of Bob Marley’s One Love, translated into Niuean.