'Oldest ears I've ever pierced': 96-year-old great-grandmother has her ears pierced for the first time

Levin resident Gwenda Smith, 96, has her ears pierced for the first time by her great-granddaughter Shakayla Bennett.

A great-grandmother has proven age is no barrier after getting her ears pierced at the age of 96.

Gwenda Smith had never wanted pierced ears as a young person, but a few weeks ago when she was getting ready for her sister’s 100th birthday, she expressed a desire to wear earrings rather than clip-ons.

Encouraged by her great-granddaughter, Shakayla Bennett, Smith got her ears pierced at her Levin home on Monday.

Though Smith could not see her new set of earrings well with her poor vision, she said Bennett did a “pretty good job”.

“I never thought of getting my ears pierced.

“As my [late] husband always said, ‘If we were meant to have our ears pierced, we would be born with holes in our ears.’”

She had worn ordinary clip-on earrings throughout her life. But now, as her ears hurt and she felt uncomfortable wearing clip-ons, piercing was a good idea, Smith’s daughter Averil Marshall said.

Bennett, 22, said the thought of piercing her great-grandmother’s ears came to her mind about a year ago.

Stuff Pharmacy technician Shakayla Bennett and her great-grandmother Gwenda Smith hold an ear-piercing kit.

“She was a bit hesitant at first, and then she said, ‘Maybe one day I would like to get my ears pierced.’

“It was on her sister’s 100th birthday when she had put on a nice necklace.

“She got her nails done, but she didn’t have her ears pierced. It brought the idea up again.”

Though it was a special moment for Bennett as she pierced the oldest ears she had done, she was a little nervous.

“I was nervous, but she [Smith] is brave.

“I didn’t have to struggle because the piercing was done fast as her skin is quite loose.”

Bennett, a pharmacy technician, was a qualified piercer.

All she needed was her little kit with a marker, an antiseptic solution and sliders.

Stuff Shakayla Bennett says Gwenda Smith will be spoilt with a lot of earring gifts on Christmas.

“We have got some antiseptic lotion that her daughter will be putting on and twisting her earrings each morning and night.

“They should heal quite nicely with the antiseptic lotion to get rid of the bacteria.”

For Smith, it was the perfect time to get her ears pierced with Christmas around the corner.

“She can now be spoilt with a lot of earrings on Christmas,” Bennett said.

Marshall said Smith had woken up “really happy” on Tuesday morning.

“At the age of 96, when she has got everything, it is an opportunity for us to gift her something that makes her feel happy.”