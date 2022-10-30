Wellington Six60 fans warned public transport 'limited' ahead of stadium gig

Kiwi band Six60 return to their former flat at 660 Castle St in Dunedin, as landlords. (Video first published July 2021).

Six60 fans are being warned to find alternative ways of getting to the band’s rescheduled Wellington concert instead of catching the bus or train, as public transport will be “severely” limited.

However, the Wellington City Council has ensured time limits on metred parking won’t be enforced on Sunday evening, to make it a bit easier for concert goers to get to and from the gig.

The band had planned to kick off their 2022 national tour at Sky Stadium on Saturday. However, just hours before they were due to take the stage, and after the opening acts were scheduled to start, they announced in a statement posted on their Facebook page that it would be postponed until Sunday because dangerously high wind gusts were forecast.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Members of Six60 Ji Fraser, Chris Mac, Matiu Walters, Eli Paewai and Marlon Gerbes; pose for a photo in front of the stage of their new tour.

On Sunday morning Metlink issued a statement saying that it had been unable to “hastily” schedule extra bus and train services to meet demand for the new gig time

Buses and trains would operate on Sunday timetables, meaning there would be fewer services “severely limiting the amount of people they can take on board”.

In the wake of Metlink’s statement, Wellington City Council had ensured time limits would not apply on metred parking in the Wellington CBD, including Thorndon Quay, from 4pm on Sunday.

On Sundays, public transport services finish earlier than on Saturdays and during the week. That could leave some concert-goers without public transport options to get home, Metlink’s statement said.

Buses would also replace some train services on Sunday night, so work could be done on the Hutt Valley line, and on the Wellington to Porirua section of the Kāpiti line.

Metlink said attendees should check its app and website before travelling. It also “strongly” urged people to seek alternative transport arrangements if they could.

Mark Tantrum/Getty Images Six60 perform to a packed audience at Sky Stadium on February 13, 2021. Around 30,000 fans attended the band’s “Saturdays” tour event.

The Wellington gig would be the first of the band’s six stadium concerts, which were all previously postponed from March until October because of New Zealand’s “red light” status in early 2022.

The tour could see the group performing in front of crowds totalling more than 200,000 by the time they play the final gig in Dunedin in March next year.

All tickets for Saturday’s concert would be accepted on Sunday. Ticket holders who were unable to attend the new date would be able to get a refund, Six60 said on its Facebook page.

Metservice is forecasting cloudy weather for Wellington on Sunday night.