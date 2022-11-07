Topp Twins perform to sold-out crowd after 'bloody hard couple of years'

The iconic Kiwi entertainers have shared most of their lives together. (This video was first published in May, 2022)

There were lots of tears and laughter as the Topp Twins, Jools and Lynda, took to the stage for their 40th anniversary as performers.

It has been a “bloody hard couple of years” for the duo, Jools Topp said, as they had both gone through a bout of cancer recently.

In August, a Facebook post from the twins said they were “still alive and kicking” months after they announced they both had cancer.

“It has been a pretty hard journey of surgery chemo and for Jools’ radiation therapy,” the post said.

But, on Monday night, they once again took to the stage with a roaring crowd and a star-studded line-up of performers.

Among others, Don McGlashan, Anika Moa and Troy Kingi all performed, with Karen O’Leary hosting the event.

During the concert, Lynda acknowledged their mum, who was in the crowd.

“You’ve been the best mum ever.”

Sarah Stuart/Stuff The Topp Twins take the stage to a sold-out show on their 40th anniversary as performers

As part of the event, the inaugural Topp Prize was awarded to comedian Chris Parker, for being “one of Aotearoa’s most generous and gifted comedians”.

With the award came $15,000 and two milk bottle lolly artworks.

Parker said it was a huge honour to take home the prize, as he had idolised the Topp Twins.

“A performer like myself is a product of the work, advocacy and representation that they’ve put out into the world with such positivity and respect for Aotearoa,” he said. “I’m so touched.”

The duo first announced they both had breast cancer in March this year, with Jools receiving palliative care.

In May, the sisters reunited for their 64th birthday after months apart, and both tested positive for Covid-19 shortly afterwards.

Jools was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at age 48 and had surgery to remove her left breast and months of chemotherapy.