TVNZ appoints news boss after Kamahl Santamaria scandal

Phil O'Sullivan is TVNZ's new head of news and current affairs, under a revised title of executive editor.

TVNZ has appointed a new head of news and current affairs, four months after Paul Yurisich quit in the fallout from the Kamahl Santamaria scandal.

Phil O’Sullivan, who has been the state-owned broadcaster’s acting news boss since June, has been announced as executive editor for news and current affairs.

The role is the same as Yurisich’s, but with a new title.

Stuff understands O’Sullivan is well respected in the TVNZ newsroom, where the announcement was met with cheers and applause.

The appointment marks a new start after a difficult time for staff there.

One of the most powerful jobs in New Zealand journalism, O’Sullivan’s new role also gets him a seat on TVNZ’s executive.

O’Sullivan replaces Yurisich who quit in July after the findings of an independent review into TVNZ’s hiring practices were released.

Supplied TVNZ's ex-head of news and current affairs Paul Yurisich, inset, previously worked with ex-Breakfast presenter Kamahl Santamaria at Al Jazeera in Qatar.

The review included investigating Yurisich’s role in the hiring of ex-Breakfast co-host Santamaria, which found he failed to do any reference checks.

In May, Stuff revealed ex-Breakfast co-host Santamaria quit after at least one female in the TVNZ newsroom complained about inappropriate workplace behaviour. Prior to that, TVNZ claimed Santamaria’s exit was over a “family emergency”.

Supplied Kamahl Santamaria quit Breakfast under a cloud in May.

O’Sullivan’s appointment was announced by TVNZ chief executive Simon Power.

“It gives me great pleasure to announce Phil as TVNZ’s Executive Editor – News and Current Affairs,” Power said in a statement.

“Phil has over 25 years of experience in the news business, both here in New Zealand, and abroad with CNN International.

“Phil has a proven track record of transformative leadership, resolute integrity and a dedication to truth and trust.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff TVNZ boss Simon Power with deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson.

Power also said an important part of O’Sullivan’s role will be navigating news and current affairs through the government’s proposed merger of TVNZ and RNZ.

“He’ll play a critical role in continuing our focus on transformation, responding to the ongoing shift of audiences to digital, and embracing the opportunities the new Aotearoa New Zealand Public Media entity will bring,” Power said.

TVNZ explained the job title has been altered to “better reflect the responsibilities of the role while operating in a modern multimedia organisation and aligns more closely with similar roles internationally”.