Flugtag winner back to defend his title: 'Why walk away from a challenge?'

The team have been putting their designs under rigorous testing.

It may be 20 years later, but the 2002 winners of the Red Bull Auckland Flugtag title are back to defend their crown – and they’re not going down without a fight.

On December 10, 30 teams will be gliding, soaring and jumping off a six metre-high platform in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter, with the hope their home-made flying machine will be airborne for the longest distance on the day.

Andrew Roberts led his team, then dubbed Greatest American Hero, to victory in the early 2000s.

The Greatest American Hero is an early 1980s TV spoof show that chronicles the misadventures of a buffoonish superhero, as he gets to grips with newfound powers.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Red Bull postpones Auckland Flugtag event due to Omicron outbreak

* Red Bull Flugtag in Auckland: All Black Beauden Barrett sets distance for teams to beat

* A Shore Thing: The 17,600 coastal Auckland homes at risk from sea level rise



“We were named after that show because the guy couldn’t fly. He didn’t really know what he was doing and, to be truthful, we were pretty similar,” Roberts told Stuff in 2021.

Supplied Andrew Roberts said his 2002 flying machine was built over a lot of beers and Red Bulls.

Roberts is the co-owner of Ponsonby hotspot, Longroom, and has labelled the bar the team’s “spiritual advisor”.

The brand-new 2022 team features a few of the original crew, including Mat Hughes from Complete Construction, Roy Charlton from General Marine Services, Lambert Russel and Edwin Teves.

Roberts has also looped in the son of an original team member who just happens to be a yacht designer: Claude Loomes from LOMOcean Marine.

The team is still throwing around a name but believes ‘The Defenders’ would be a good fit.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Andrew Roberts is back to defend his title in the 2022 Red Bull Auckland Flugtag.

Loomes and the team are putting their flying machine, which will resemble a glider, through rigorous testing.

“We’ve built the main structure of the glider, which is made out of old carbon fibre kite-surfing mast, and are just about to start cutting the wings this week,” Loomes said.

Once the glider’s wings are attached, it will span a massive eight metres, the maximum size Flugtag teams are allowed.

Back in 2002, Roberts' team managed to fly 21m to take out the title.

However, Roberts wasn’t willing to confirm whether their goal was to beat the personal record.

“We have testing that says we can go for 41m in the right conditions, but if it’s a headwind, we’re not getting close, and if it’s a side wind we could be sailing into the restaurants,” he said.

The construction team has “built four or five different models so far”.

However, it was more about whatever Auckland’s changeable weather forecast decided to do on the day, Roberts said.

Supplied Back in 2002, the Greatest American Hero team were able to soar 21m.

The team’s pre-flight performance is also a work in progress, with allusions to possible fireworks and a homage to their previous win, with the potential of the victorious moment playing on a big screen.

“We’ve requested stuff for polytechnics for fireworks ... we’re just working out what we are allowed to do and what we’re not allowed to do.”

Last time Roberts was on the platform, the team did everything from “fire dancing, bribing judges and getting everyone as amped up as possible”.

Roberts said the “amazing” time he had at Auckland’s last Flugtag made him want to come back for more.

Claude Loomes/Supplied Claude Loomes, a yacht designer, has done many different mock-ups to make sure the team’s Flugtag design comes out on top.

“Over many beers and many Red Bulls, we built this thing that we didn’t really know what it was going to do, and it wasn’t until take-off that we actually realised how competitive we were,” he said.

“Even on the day we had a wing broken in half, and we still won. The occasion was so inspiring, the amount of people we saw enjoying the moment was amazing.

“Why would you walk away from a challenge?”

Red Bull Flugtag is taking place in Auckland on December 10, in Wynyard Quarter.