In pictures: Auckland Santa Parade draws in masses despite rain

The year saw the return of the annual event, after a year off because of Covid-19.

Rain didn't deter Aucklanders as many braved the weather to witness the Santa Parade on Sunday, after it took a year in 2021 because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Initially, rain was forecasted to pour down in Tāmaki Makaurau, but people still turned up in droves to be a part of the annual parade, an event that usually kicked off the season’s festivities in the city.

Families turned up prepared, with umbrellas, raincoats and wellies after organisers confirmed it would go ahead, no matter what.

The parade started from Vincent St, and made its way towards Queen St and down the CBD.

This year marked the 89th instalment of the parade, after it was launched in 1934 by the department store Farmers, as a gift of fantasy and fun for the children of Auckland.

The parade acts as the unofficial start ot the silly season, and allows children (and Christmas-obsessed adults) to catch a glimpse of their favourite cartoon characters, as well as the man himself – Mr Santa Claus.

There were dancing ballerinas, Santa’s helpers and fairy godmothers on colourful grand floats.

The Royal New Zealand Navy band provided some live music for the day, with bagpipers and a penguin-playing band.

Cinderella, Micky and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Shrek, Queen Elsa, Kungfu Jane and Sonic the Hedgehog and just some of the beloved characters made their way down CBD too.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Rain didn’t deter participants as they danced along to the music.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A group of ballerinas getting ready for the start of the parade.

Chris McKeen/Stuff There were lively marching bands, and amazing costumes.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Marchers during the Auckland Santa Parade.

Chris McKeen/Stuff People came prepared with their umbrellas and raincoats.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A participant at the Santa Parade 2022.