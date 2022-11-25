Nadine Higgins’ best and worst celeb interviews

Generally Famous is proudly brought to you by Trade Depot. Listen to the full podcast in the video below.

Nadine Higgins might not be “enamoured” with interviewing celebrities, but she has some strong memories of meeting stars from shows as different as Coronation Street and Suits.

Higgins, who has questioned countless people during a highly successful career at TVNZ and TV3, is this week’s guest on Stuff’s Simon Bridges: Generally Famous podcast.

During her chat with Bridges, she speaks about her struggles to have a baby, her love of food and why she is loving her new career.

Reflecting on her years of fulltime TV work, Higgins says she’s “never been particularly enamoured with interviewing famous people”.

“They are interesting, but it's just not something that I necessarily was gagging to do.”

But she confesses to having been “most starstruck” by Coronation Street stalwart William Roache, who has played Ken Barlow since the British soap started in 1960.

Supplied William Roache as Ken Barlow on Coronation Street.

“I always used to be a really big fan of Coronation Street and Bill Roache. I was really excited to meet him,” she says.

Roache had a glow, Higgins says.

“He is so famous and he was lovely. I've got probably a selfie somewhere on an old iPhone of the two of us together.”

Getty Images Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter on Suits.

On the other hand, an interview with a star from another of Higgins’ favourite shows left her disappointed.

“I remember meeting Gabriel Macht, who played Harvey Specter on Suits and, obviously, he's super handsome. The show was massive at the time, and I was so excited to meet him.

“He was really quite dismissive and rude and I kind of gave up on the show after that. I don't know why I expected him to be nice to me.”

