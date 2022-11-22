Jack White stuns Christchurch with virtuosic performance worthy of Prince

Jack White takes the same childlike pride in his musical gifts and showmanship as Prince.

There were moments during Jack White’s dazzling two-hour set at the Christchurch Town Hall on Monday night when you might have suspected this pale, blue-haired resident of Nashville, Tennessee, could be a natural successor to Prince.

Of course White doesn’t have Prince’s sweaty lasciviousness. Instead, there is something almost innocent about White.

But he takes the same childlike pride in his musical gifts and showmanship and, like Prince, he is a restless experimenter who is fashioning a new kind of rock music that blends hard rock and funk and feels both futuristic and traditional.

There are traces of Led Zeppelin in the heavy riffage and the vocal performances, an influence that has been present since the early days of The White Stripes, despite their hipster primitivism. But not only has White’s musical palate broadened in the years since, he has a band able to keep up with his ambitions.

The versatile drummer Daru Jones​ is worlds away from the charmingly limited Meg White​. At times Jones even threatened to overshadow the frontman. Keyboardist Quincy McCrary​ and bass player Dominic Davis​ flesh out White’s musical vision.

New Zealand has long had a special connection with White, ever since The White Stripes were just an unknown Detroit garage band playing in tiny Auckland venues. But this Christchurch show was White’s first ever South Island gig and came at the end of a tour that has taken him to unfamiliar places.

Previous shows were in Adelaide, Bangkok, Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, and you might wonder if the itinerary is a way for White to keep himself interested after seven months on the road just as he looks for fresh new ways into his old songs.

David James Swanson/Supplied New Zealand has long had a special connection with White.

Steady As She Goes, a song by his band The Raconteurs, got an epic treatment. White kept his guitar tech busy, swapping guitars, moving over to piano and then going back to guitar, as the song evolved into new shapes.

The White Stripes favourite Hotel Yorba rattled along like an old western bar-room song. The Same Boy You’ve Always Known seemed poignant in this harder setting. Icky Thump was astonishingly heavy. And the closing Seven Nation Army took hold of the capacity crowd like a football chant.

The audience knew the White Stripes songs better than White’s new material from the two solo albums released in April – the rock-based Fear of the Dawn and the acoustic Entering Heaven Alive.

But Fear of the Dawn’s Taking Me Back and Hi-De-Ho were further highlights from an evening that was never short of imagination and virtuosity.

David James Swanson/Supplied The versatile drummer Daru Jones is worlds away from the charmingly limited Meg White.

The crowd was warmed up by Auckland’s Ratso​, a heavy garage rock band fronted by White’s friend and former tour manager John Baker​.

Baker is known to be a dedicated student of rock history and whether he was aggressively shaking a tambourine, passing the crowd handmade signs to hold up during the last song and listing his favourite Christchurch bands for an appreciative audience, Baker provided a hilarious and triumphant display of rock posturing that contrasted with White’s cool composure.