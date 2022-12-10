Red Bull Flugtag Auckland competition sees some soar, some sink

The winners of Red Bull Flugtag for 2022 were Red Barron and Snoopy, who have taken out the Flugtag crown for the second time, 20 years later. The team has scored a cool $15,000 along with the title.

The team also nabbed longest flight time for their mammoth 47m effort, just shy of the 55m record set by All Black Beauden Barrett.

In second place was DC3, whose craft looked exactly like a plane, but did it fly like one? After a false start, they successfully flew 18m and took out $10,000.

READ MORE:

* Red Bull Flugtag in Auckland: All Black Beauden Barrett sets distance for teams to beat

* Red Bull Flugtag in Auckland: The science behind a successful flying machine

* Red Bull Flugtag in Auckland: The flying competition's biggest flops and fails

* Red Bull Flugtag comes to Auckland: Rules, prizes, how to enter and where to watch



DC3 was also the day’s Best Build, who had one of the strangest stories behind their flying machine, a replica of the original DC3 Air New Zealand plane. According to the team, the pilot of the flying machine was conceived on this type of aircraft.

In third place was The Mo Show, who plan to donate a substantial amount of their winnings, which was $5000, to Movember, which they represented today.

The Mo Show also took out Best Performance and People’s Choice after they wowed the crowd by ripping off their clothes and revealing their budgie smugglers underneath.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Flying D looked impressive in the early rounds of Red Bull Flugtag Auckland.

On Saturday, homemade flying machines were launched across Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter, at Red Bull Flugtag 2022.

Twenty-one teams themed their machines, though only 20 are flying after one crew dropped out. The teams were judged in three categories – a pre-flight performance, creativity and the distance they manage to fly.

First cab off the rank were The Vaccinators, who get a shout out purely because it takes a lot to be the first to fling yourself off a six-metre platform.

Unfortunately, they dropped almost vertically off the edge, after a pretty impressive pre-flight performance to Bee Gees classic Stayin’ Alive.

The Mo Show, who Stuff chatted to in the lead up to the event, have managed to take the lead in the first round of flights, after their flying moustache managed to soar 20m.

Their pre-show performance garnered excitement from the crowd, after the boys whipped off their clothes to display their moustache-decorated budgie smugglers to the tune of YMCA – but instead of the iconic chorus, sung and held up signs that read “check on your mates”. The team entered on behalf of Movember, with the aim of raising awareness about men’s mental health.

After the first six flights, The Mo Show was still in the lead, scoring mostly 10s from the judges.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The Mo Show had a message to go with their dance.

But their fortunes changed at about 3.30pm.

Previous Flugtag 2002 winners Red Barron and Snoopy absolutely smashed it, soaring a huge 47m across the water and to the top of the leaderboard, pipping The Mo Show and being awarded 10s all round from the judges.

A drizzly start to Saturday cleared to spells of sun and warm weather, bought out the crowds. At least a thousand punters are milled around Wynyard Quarter, checking out what the teams have to offer.

Some of the Wynyard Quarter bars have also jumped on the Flugtag bandwagon with speciality cocktails and drinks available at Good Luck Coconut and The Conservatory.

Until the final flight at 4.05pm, each team will have their time to shine, including the Stuff-sponsored team, Flying Laser Kiwi 2.0 – an ode to the New Zealand flag referendum of 2015-16.

Stuff-sponsored team Flying Laser Kiwi 2.0 gave it a good punt in their flying machine, a giant flying laser kiwi.

Their kiwiana performance to How Bizarre was executed well, as the team donned kiwi suits with board shorts.

The handglider-esque flying craft did not soar very far, with a slightly awkward launch not helping the flight, which was a total of 6 metres.

Chris McKeen/Stuff She climbs, she scrambles... but does she fall in? Join journalist Emma Clark-Dow as she takes on the Tuff Stuff obstacle course ahead of Flugtag 2022.

Also on offer from Stuff is the Tuff Stuff obstacle course, an inflatable 100m playground featuring a climbing wall, a giant slide and tight spaces.

A few other notable performances were The Chokers, who had a Stuff journalist at the helm.

After pre-flight performance re-enacting a cricket game, The Chokers unfortunately choked themselves, flying only 1m and placing last on the leaderboard.

Menu Log impressed with in-sync performance but couldn’t keep it going for the flight, flying for seven metres and not quite cracking the leaderboard.

Chief Twit looked like one that was set to fly, with a very impressive flying machine. The team were decked out in Elon Musk masks, an ode to the Chief Twit, the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk himself.

Unfortunately the plane skewed to the side quite drastically, and although they did get some distance, it was not as far as anticipated.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Making it off the platform in one piece was an achievement.

If a team manages to soar past the 55m distance set by All Black Beauden Barrett kicking a rugby ball, they will be supplied with a year’s worth of Red Bull.

Flugtag, a German word which translates to “flight day”, is a global contest created by Red Bull, where teams attempt to fly homemade flying machines, usually launched off a wharf above water.

After two postponements due to Covid-19, the competition is back in Auckland after last being held in the city in the early 2000s.