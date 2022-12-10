Watch live: Red Bull Flugtag Auckland competition sees some soar, some sink

Watch live coverage of Red Bull Flugtag Auckland, exclusively on Stuff from 12.30pm. If you can’t see the livestream at the top of this story, refresh the web page.

Homemade flying machines are being launched across Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter on Saturday afternoon – and one will be crowned the winner of Red Bull Flugtag Auckland 2022.

Twenty-one teams themed their machines, though only 20 are flying after one crew dropped out. The teams are being judged in three categories – a pre-flight performance, creativity and the distance they manage to fly.

After a ceremonial skydive, flying began at 12.30pm.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Flying D looked impressive in the early rounds of Red Bull Flugtag Auckland.

First cab off the rank were The Vaccinators, who get a shout out purely because it takes a lot to be the first to fling yourself off a six-metre platform.

Unfortunately, they dropped almost vertically off the edge, after a pretty impressive pre-flight performance to Bee Gees classic Stayin’ Alive.

The Mo Show, who Stuff chatted to in the lead up to the event, have managed to take the lead in the first round of flights, after their flying moustache managed to soar 20m.

Their pre-show performance garnered excitement from the crowd, after the boys whipped off their clothes to display their moustache-decorated budgie smugglers to the tune of YMCA – but instead of the iconic chorus, sung and held up signs that read “check on your mates”. The team entered on behalf of Movember, with the aim of raising awareness about men’s mental health.

After the first six flights, The Mo Show is still in the lead, also scoring mostly 10s from the judges.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The Mo Show had a message to go with their dance.

A drizzly start to Saturday cleared to spells of sun and warm weather, bringing the crowds. At least a thousand punters are milling around Wynyard Quarter, checking out what the teams have to offer.

The pit, where the flying machines and their teams are preparing for their grand flight, is heaving with excitement and slight nerves, as last-minute checks and briefings are done.

Some of the Wynyard Quarter bars have also jumped on the Flugtag bandwagon with speciality cocktails and drinks available at Good Luck Coconut and The Conservatory.

Until the final flight at 4.05pm, each team will have their time to shine, including the Stuff-sponsored team, Flying Laser Kiwi 2.0 – an ode to the New Zealand flag referendum of 2015-16.

Chris McKeen/Stuff She climbs, she scrambles... but does she fall in? Join journalist Emma Clark-Dow as she takes on the Tuff Stuff obstacle course ahead of Flugtag 2022.

Also on offer from Stuff is the Tuff Stuff obstacle course, an inflatable 100m playground featuring a climbing wall, a giant slide and tight spaces.

After the last Flugtag flight at 4.05pm, judges will gather their scores and decide on the winners, with prize giving set to take place at 4.15pm.

There will be a cash prize for teams who place in the top three: $15,000 for first, $10,000 for second and $5000 for third.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Making it off the platform in one piece was an achievement.

If a team manages to soar past the 55m distance set by All Black Beauden Barrett kicking a rugby ball, they will be supplied with a year’s worth of Red Bull.

Flugtag, a German word which translates to “flight day”, is a global contest created by Red Bull, where teams attempt to fly homemade flying machines, usually launched off a wharf above water.

After two postponements due to Covid-19, the competition is back in Auckland after last being held in the city in the early 2000s.