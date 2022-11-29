Red Bull Flugtag: Are you tough enough for Stuff's floating obstacle course?

On December 10, adrenaline junkies will be gathering in Auckland’s Wynyard Quarter to push their flying machines off a six-metre platform at the Red Bull Flugtag.

The international competition, sees teams of five build flying machines with a theme, perform a small musical number, then take the leap of faith off the platform.

However, that’s not the only activity that will be going down on the day – Stuff will be providing its own challenging obstacle course for punters wanting to get amongst the action.

Those brave enough to take on the course, dubbed Tuff Stuff, will scramble across 100m of floating obstacles, including a climbing wall, a giant slide and tight spaces.

Stuff sponsorship and events director Henry McLernon said the company was “stoked” to partner with Red Bull for the free community event in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“We love how the Flugtag showcases Kiwis' bold, playful innovation and provides a hell of a lot of entertainment for the crowd,” McLernon said.

"We're excited to see Aucklanders take on our Tuff Stuff challenge. The thrills and spills across the day are going to be epic, so bring a mate, grab your Speedos or your togs and put your hand up to take on 100 metres of inflatable madness.”

Supplied The punter with the fastest time can score a Red Bull VIP experience for two.

If you aren’t able to make it on the day, Stuff will be livestreaming all the actions.

“This one spectacle you won't want to miss,” McLernon said.

Those who complete the obstacle course the fastest will win a VIP Red Bull experience for two, including flights, accommodation and a year’s supply of Red Bull.

There will also be instant prizes up for grabs on the day.

To register for the Tuff Stuff obstacle course, enter your details on this form.

Stuff is also sponsoring a Flugtag team, Flying Laser Kiwi 2.0, an ode to New Zealand’s failed flag referendum.

The team is leaning heavily into the ‘Kiwiana’ theme, and plans to don kiwi costumes and dance to “iconic Kiwi” songs during their pre-flight performance – a category teams are judged on.

Red Bull/Supplied Teams will be judged on their distance, performance and creativity. (File photo)

The winners will be determined on how well they do in three categories – the distance they fly, their performance before the flight, and the creativity of their team and their flying machine.

The judging team includes Mai FM’s Tegan Yorwarth, rapper Jess B, Red Bull athletes Mad Mike and Brook McDonald, and social media star Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck.

The free event is expected to draw thousands of Aucklanders looking to be entertained, with food trucks and activities galore on December 10.