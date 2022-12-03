Sandi Toksvig cancels NZ tour due to illness

Sandi Toksvig has cancelled her New Zealand tour after being hospitalised in Australia.

Comedian Sandi Toksvig’s New Zealand tour, due to kick off on Sunday, has been cancelled, after the performer and TV host was hospitalised with bronchial pneumonia.

A statement from the tour publicist on Saturday announced that Toksvig, writer, comedian and host of the BBC show QI, was admitted to hospital while in Australia and is unable to travel or perform.

The statement continued that doctors expect the Danish-British comedian to make a full recovery.

”Sandi is disappointed that she is in unable to fulfil her New Zealand dates, but hopes to be back some time in the future to meet her New Zealand fans,” it read.

All ticket holders will be eligible for a full refund from point of purchase.

Toksvig was scheduled to perform three shows in Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland from December 4-6.