Fans gutted after Kendrick Lamar cancels show due to scheduling conflict

American rapper Kendrick Lamar has cancelled one of his Auckland shows just 11 days out due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict.

In an email to ticket holders, Ticketmaster informed people that the show on December 17 at Spark Arena was cancelled.

The Grammy Award-winning artist was supposed to play on December 16 and 17, with fellow US rapper Baby Keem as the supporting act.

It is not yet known if the December 16 show will be cancelled.

The email said all ticket holders will receive an automatic refund.

Fan Connor Williams originally had tickets for the Friday show, but traded them for the now cancelled Saturday show.

“I’m absolutely gutted about a cancellation with no explanation as to why – and why it’s still possible for the Friday show to go ahead.”

While he would get the money back for the tickets, Williams said he had non-refundable flights that cost over $400.

“We all need an actual reason as to why he can’t perform or an actual comment from Kendrick or his management.”

The tour announcement came after Mr Morale & the Big Steppers – Lamar’s first album since the release of Damn in 2017 – was unveiled to listeners around the world in May.

The visit will be Lamar’s first to New Zealand since he last played here in Dunedin and Auckland in 2018.

The Auckland shows were part of his world tour to promote Mr Morale & the Big Steppers.