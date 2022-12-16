Pasifika Festival to return to Auckland 'better than ever', with more events

The Pasifika Festival is set to be “better than ever” in 2023, Auckland Unlimited says.

Pasifika Festival, New Zealand’s largest cultural celebration, is coming back to Auckland – and it is promised to be “better than ever”.

The cultural celebration has had a rough few years, with multiple cancellations due to the Christchurch mosque shooting in 2019, then Covid-19 in 2020 and again in 2022. It was held in 2021 at Mt Smart Stadium.

In 2023, it will be bursting with “more Pasifika than ever before”, with multiple events over three weekends in March.

The festival will begin with the Village Games, held at Papakura’s Bruce Pulman Park on March 4.

The games will see teams represent their Pacific Island nations in multiple rounds of netball and touch rugby with men’s, women’s and mixed social teams encouraged to register.

Those wanting to support their loved ones in the action-packed tournament can do so for free, with Pacific food stalls, a village hub and family-friendly activities also on offer.

SUIA WESTBROOK/Stuff After a string of cancellations, New Zealand’s biggest cultural celebration is finally back on track.

Pasifika Soul Sessions, a free one-day festival, will be held on March 12 at Western Springs.

It has been labelled “the perfect opportunity to relax in the park, soak up the sun and soulful tunes with your friends and whānau”.

The line-up includes a range of talented Pacific artists, including Brotherhood Musiq and Adeaze.

These two new events have been added with the aim of growing the festival’s appeal to international audiences.

Pasifika Festival itself will be held on March 18-19 at Western Springs.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Mayor Phil Goff announces Auckland Pasifika Festival has been cancelled over Covid-19 fears. (Video first published March 2020)

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s head of major events, Chris Simpson, said the additional events were an exciting development for the festival.

“After the success of Taste of Pasifika in 2022, we can’t wait to deliver the first full Pasifika Festival in three years at its home in Western Springs,” Simpson said.

“This is one of Auckland’s most beloved festivals, and we know the community is keen to get back to celebrating Pacific cultures together.

“With the Pasifika Village Games and Pasifika Soul Sessions leading up to the event, we’re able to give Aucklanders and visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in Pacific cultures over three weekends.”

The full programme for the Pasifika Festival will be released in February 2023.