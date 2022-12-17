'Only one could survive': James Cameron finally ends infamous Titanic debate

The theory is almost as famous as the classic film itself – could Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s characters both have survived the ending scene in Titanic?

DiCaprio’s Jack sacrifices his life in the water following the sinking of the Titanic, letting Winslet’s Rose take a floating door turned raft to safely keep herself from freezing.

Internet sleuths for years have tried to prove there was enough room on the door to fit both Jack and Rose – now, the film’s director James Cameron has revealed his scientific take on the theory.

In an interview with the Toronto Sun to promote his latest release Avatar: The Way of Water, Cameron finally quashed hopeful fan’s theories by revealing he had conducted a forensic analysis to prove Jack couldn’t have survived.

READ MORE:

* Why you've never heard of the six Chinese men who survived the Titanic

* Titanic: Twenty years on, it's still the epic that can't be sunk

* Kate Winslet puts our minds at ease: Jack could have survived Titanic and Rose was a liar



“We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all,” Cameron said.

“We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie, and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February.”

Paramount Pictures/via The Associated Press Sorry, internet – Titanic director James Cameron says Jack couldn’t have survived.

The special is a remastered version of Titanic in 4k resolution to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary.

“We took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leo, and we put sensors all over them and inside them, and we put them in ice water, and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive.”

Cameron has previously addressed the theory in a 2019 interview with the BBC, labelling the internet debate as “dumbass arguments.”

Ahn Young-joon/AP In 2019, Cameron called the infamous debate “dumbass arguments.”

“There’s no debate. But if you really want to unearth all the dumbass arguments associated with it… I mean, let’s go back to, could Romeo have been smart and not taken the poison? Yes. Could he have decided not to bring his little dagger just in case Juliet might stab herself with it? Yes, absolutely. It sort of misses the point,” the 68-year-old director said.

In 2017, Winslet playfully took on the debate during an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, where the actress and host reenacted the scene on Colbert’s desk, successfully making room for two.