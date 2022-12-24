RNZ presenter Māni Dunlop to leave the broadcaster in 2023

RNZ's Midday Report host Māni Dunlop is leaving the broadcaster, with bosses telling staff her last day will be in March.

The Midday Report host was tipped to be in the running for the coveted Morning Report co-host role, which became available after Susie Ferguson left earlier this year. Dunlop had been one of a few filling in after Ferguson’s departure.

RNZ communications manager John Barr said Dunlop had “made the call to move onto new endeavours”.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: RNZ Morning Report host Susie Ferguson is 'home studio ready'

* Rare win for Radio New Zealand over The Edge

* Corin Dann named as Guyon Espiner's replacement on RNZ's Morning Report



“She’s said that she’s looking to move on and do some new things, which after more than a decade, I think would be quite a new move for Māni.”

Barr said Dunlop had pushed RNZ to consider stories from a Māori perspective, and helped reporters and presenters with te reo Māori pronunciation.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF RNZ's Morning Report host Susie Ferguson will show a different side when she hosts the final Menagerie Variety show on Saturday night.

“Māni has been a strong contributor to RNZ’s news and current affairs and we are sorry to see her go. Māni will remain at RNZ until March, but feels like she’s done all the growing she can at RNZ and that it’s her time to move on. We wish her well in her new endeavours in 2023.”

In an internal email seen by Stuff, sent on Thursday, Shannon Haunui-Thompson, tumu Māori, and Denise Garland, Morning Report and Midday Report’s deputy executive editor, said Dunlop would leave “a big hole at RNZ”.

Dunlop has been contacted for comment.

Barr said an announcement on Ferguson’s permanent replacement is expected in the new year.

Applications for Dunlop’s presenter role for Midday Report, Te pūrongo o te Poutūtanga, will open shortly.

Dunlop started with RNZ in 2011 as an intern and had held a variety of roles since then, including reporting and presenting. She had been hosting Midday Report since 2020.

In September Dunlop announced her engagement to Justice Minister Kiri Allan.