Hollywood sign to celebrate 100th anniversary in the dark after row over lights

There will be no birthday candles and bright lights when the Hollywood sign turns 100 next year, after an on-off row over illuminating the famous landmark.

As his final executive directive, outgoing city mayor Eric Garcetti signed an order on December 11 to light up the giant letters using “new technology” over an 18-month period.

But there will be no shining sign on the Hollywood hill any time soon, after new mayor Karen Bass swiftly rescinded the directive due to “concerns about the legality of the order”.

The sign, which turns 100 next year, was originally lit up with 4000 lights when it was first erected in 1923.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Garcetti’s directive outlined a plan for the sign to be lit up using “new technology” that would allow the sign to be illuminated over special occasions. It would be lit a maximum of six times each year, for no more than three days at a time.

But even six times a year was too much for some. One resident and former Hollywood Homeowners Association president, Sarajane Scwartz, told the LA Times she was worried about sightseers.

“Our infrastructure just barely takes care of the needs of the residents here and it has absolutely no tourist or visitor infrastructure,” she said.

She said neighbours had concerns about fire dangers and tourist cars parked illegally on narrow, winding roads. There were also concerns about potential risk to wildlife.

On the decision to nix the order, Scwartz said she would not be surprised to hear neighbours “yelling and screaming with happiness”.

While Garcetti had claimed that “new technologies can focus lights and help reduce the impact of lights on wildlife and ambient light on local residents”, his order was legally binding unless it was “revised or rescinded by the mayor”.

And as the mayor, Bass has done exactly that.

Over on Twitter, users have jumped on both sides of the debate. “Make the Hollywood sign light up 2023,” one user tweeted, while another said when they first moved to Hollywood they were confused that the sign wasn’t lit up. “Guess it never will be,” they wrote.

Others saw the funny side to the battling mayors, with one LA Times staffer tweeting: “Extremely funny Garcetti’s last act as mayor was sneaking thru [sic] a plan to light up the Hollywood sign and 10 days later Bass is like ‘no’.”

Regardless of which side of debate people lie on, for now, the Hollywood sign will celebrate its next significant birthday in the dark.