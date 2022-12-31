Laura Daniel marries comedy partner Joseph Moore in colourful Queenstown wedding

Laura Daniel and Joseph Moore are partners in comedy and now in life, after marrying on Friday at a lively ceremony in Queenstown.

The happy couple, who perform together as musical comedy duo Two Hearts, got engaged at the end of November 2020. At the time Daniel said “The band is sticking together ... for good”.

The pair first met in 2012 but did not start dating until 2017.

“Joseph asked me out on a date at the after-party of a play I had just done in 2012 and I was like: Hell no, because I just was not interested,” Daniel told Woman’s Day in 2019.

Through their professional relationship, Daniel saw a different side to Moore and her position softened.

"We made a whole song saying, 'We'll never get together again,'" Daniel recalled.

"But six months into it, we'd gotten really close from working together and I started finding him attractive. He was my best friend, but I was like, 'Oh no, maybe I like him.'"

Fittingly for the theatrical couple the wedding, held at the Sherwood Hotel in Queenstown, appears to have been a high-spirited and colourful affair. Overseen by Alexandra Kate Creative Studios as wedding co-ordinators, the pair performed together during the reception and the day was filled with personal touches, including a champagne tower with a Veuve Clicquot centrepiece that referenced Daniel’s home town of Palmerston North.

@alexandrakatecreative/Instagram The decorations were colourful and playful.

Other decorations included a playful purple floral display by local florist Kyla Page of Bespoke Weddings and Events which incorporated a number of disco balls, perhaps a nod to the bride’s appearance on Dancing With the Stars.

With the pair well-ensconced in Aotearoa’s comedy circuit the guest-list read like a who’s who of New Zealand comedy with Hayley Sproull, Chris Parker, Madeleine Sami and Rose Matafeo in attendance.

The wedding party is understood to have included comedians Paul Williams, Nic Sampson, Guy Williams and the couple’s former flatmate Eli Matthewson.

Daniel celebrated her upcoming nuptials last week with a hens party. She shared snaps of the event to Instagram, along with the caption: “Truly the most 2022 vibe is your dearest friends organising you a stripper and then spending the whole time in pure shock asking if you’re okay and then mouthing to each other ‘should we call a stop’.”

In a presumably more subdued affair, groom Moore, who is a dedicated Wellington Phoenix fan, was surprised with a trip to the capital to watch the team play.

”I have unfortunately been given a surprise ‘stag do’ and am en route to Wellington to watch the mighty @WgtnPhoenixFC. Very respectful group of fellas incoming! Excited to introduce my non-football friends to the A-League on protest week,” Moore shared on Twitter.

In 2018 the pair were jointly nominated for the Billy T Award, which celebrates the growth of fresh talent in the New Zealand comedy industry.