Lessons to be learned from Juicy Fest's sore points

With over 10,000 people attending, Juicy Fest is one of the largest events to ever be hosted at Central Energy Trust Arena.

Most fans left happy, but some left quite a mess behind.

Lessons are to be learnt following one of the largest ever concerts to be staged in Palmerston North.

About 10,200 people attended the touring Juicy Fest at Central Energy Trust Arena on Saturday night, a celebration of 1990s hip hop headlined by Nelly, Ne-Yo and Ja Rule.

While the performances went down a treat with concert-goers, the rubbish left around the venue and surrounding streets earned less favourable reviews from nearby residents.

Much of the rubbish was booze bottles and cans, and rain ponchos discarded after the show.

Palmerston North City Council venues manager John Lynch said the behaviour of revellers was, in general, very good.

Police recorded only three arrests and there were no emergency call-outs for St John.

The council had received a small number of complaints from neighbouring properties about the rubbish and the behaviour of some concert goers.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Crowds queue in the rain at the bridge entrance to Central Energy Trust Arena. Many lined up about noon but weren’t allowed in until after 2pm.

Lynch said high winds made the cleanup difficult, but all rubbish had been cleared by lunchtime on Sunday.

“As it has been the first event of its kind, there will be a number of lessons we will take away as we debrief with the promoters and service providers over the coming weeks.”

Some concert-goers have complained to the promoter that they missed the opening acts, Twista and Pretty Ricky, due to a delay opening the gates for general ticket holders.

Comments on the Juicy Fest Facebook page suggest some attendees stood in a queue for three hours.

Lynch said the length of time it took to process ticket entry was the responsibility of the promoter, not venue staff, and this would be discussed as part of the debrief.

He said the general admission gates were opened at 2.15pm, which was later than expected.

The event was advertised to have gates open at 1.30pm, with Twista on stage at 2pm.

“Despite the delays we were able to get the last attendees through by the time the third act was on stage.”

Lynch said the festival complied within the district plan rules around excessive noise and all music acts were finished by 10.15pm.

As an additional courtesy measure to the official public notices that were issued for the event, a letter drop was also carried out to surrounding residential and commercial neighbours in December as a notification of the anticipated crowds, heightened car parking demand and increased noise levels.

Lynch had previously told Stuff promoting the arena for concerts was a key component of the business plan for the venue.

Juicy Fest provided an opportunity to show the benefits of staging a major event in the city. The strong turnout helped build confidence with promoters as the region had struggled to sell out events in the past.

The next big attraction on the calendar for the arena is the Wellington Phoenix Al-League clash with the Perth Glory on January 28.

Lynch said there were no concerns with getting the turf back in good condition following Juicy Fest and the wet start to January.

Comment has been sought from the promoter of Juicy Fest.