Figure skater recreates 'Wednesday' dance on ice – and nails it

A figure skater has recreated the now-iconic dance routine from Netflix series Wednesday, with phenomenal results.

While competing in the recent Russian figure skating championships, Kamila Valieva, 16, took to the ice dressed as Wednesday Addams, wearing the same black dress, braids and gothic make-up, Billboard reports.

Valieva based her routine on the choreography devised and performed by Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega, which his been widely copied on TikTok by stars and fans alike.

The skater started her routine dancing to The Cramps song Goo Goo Muck, before switching to a sped-up version of Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary as she completed her manoeuvres.

@londonbridgeit/TikTok Russian figure skating championships Kamila Valieva dressed as Wednesday Addams.

Wednesday’s dance scene was an immediate hit upon screening, but the dance challenge really took off when Lady Gaga performed it on her official TikTok page.

Ortega has been credited with creating the dance, which she said was actually pretty nerve-racking.

“I actually felt really insecure about this,” Ortega said as she watched the scene in a Netflix interview.

“I choreographed that myself and I think it's very obvious that I'm not a dancer or choreographer.”

In November, she gave a shout-out to the artists who influenced her, tweeting: “Thanks to Siouxsie Sioux, Bob Fosse’s Rich Man’s Frug, Lisa Loring, Lene Lovich, Denis Lavant, and archival footage of goths dancing in clubs in the 80s. Helped me out on this one.”