Golden Globes 2023 highlights: Jennifer Coolidge's joy and Austin Butler's Elvis voice

If you missed the news of last year's off-air ceremony, you would be forgiven for assuming nothing had ever gone awry with the Golden Globe Awards.

One year after controversy with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association led NBC to skip airing the 2022 proceedings, the 80th Globes aired on the network Wednesday and came pretty close to their usual form at the Beverly Hilton.

There was some mention of the controversy, which stemmed from Los Angeles Times reporting and boiled down to a lack of diversity and questionable journalistic ethics among members of the HFPA.

In the past two years, the HFPA diversified its ranks and recently stated that it was 52% women and "51.5% racially and ethnically diverse." NBC said good enough.

So did a bunch of celebrities, it turns out. Notable figures from television and film boycotted the Globes after the scandal but returned in droves this year, including Steven Spielberg, whose movie The Fabelmans won the top drama prize as well as best director, and the cast of The Banshees of Inisherin, who cleaned up in the comedy categories.

With tons of booze and little food (per White Lotus winner Mike White), the Globes appeared to be back in good favour - controversy be damned.

Here are 10 things to catch up on, with the full list of winners below.

Jerrod Carmichael didn't hold back

"I'll tell you why I'm here," the comedian began his monologue. "I'm here because I'm Black."

Well, when you hire Jerrod Carmichael, you expect honesty.

After briefly rehashing last year's controversy - noting the HFPA didn't have a single Black member until after George Floyd's death - Carmichael recalled producer Stephen Hill calling to offer him the hosting gig: "One minute, you're making mint tea at home, the next, you're invited to be the Black face of an embattled White organisation," Carmichael said.

"Life really comes at you fast, you know?" It didn't hurt, the stand-up suggested, that he was making US$500,000 for the gig.

Later in the show, Carmichael emerged from backstage with three Globe statuettes in his arms, a reference to the trophies Tom Cruise returned two years ago in protest of the HFPA. What to do with them now? Carmichael suggested they try exchanging them for "the safe return of Shelly Miscavige," the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige who hasn't been seen in public for more than 15 years. (Cruise, of course, is famously a Scientologist.)

And let us not leave out the requisite Will Smith slap joke, with Carmichael stating they had given Smith the Rock Hudson Award for "best portrayal of masculinity on television".

The misguided bullying of pianist Chloe Flower

Pianist Chloe Flower became a main character at the Globes for more than tickling the ivories throughout the night - for good and ill. The good? She is exceptionally talented and played some popular hits, including the Sex and the City theme song and a bit of Under the Sea from The Little Mermaid.

The bad? It appeared to audiences at home that the poor woman was taking (lighthearted) abuse from award recipients whose speeches ran over their allotted time - including the accomplished Michelle Yeoh, who said, "Shut up, please! I can beat you up, okay?" when music began to play her off.

Responding to tweets on the matter, Carmichael clarified that the music playing during speeches was a recorded track, not the pianist. Phew! No fistfights after the show, after all.

Austin Butler and the Elvis voice that won't die

If you've paid any attention to the Elvis awards push, you know that star Austin Butler, who plays the King in the Baz Luhrmann film, has continued speaking in a voice similar to his Elvis impression and probably won't stop until a court orders him to do so.

He riffed on his newly deeper, drawly voice while hosting Saturday Night Live, and, the jokes kept rolling in on Twitter after he accepted his best actor award during the Globes ceremony.

"You know when your parents say not to cross your eyes because you could get stuck like that? Austin Butler is the vocal version of that," TV writer Chris Schleicher tweeted.

Volodymyr Zelensky offered 'a special message of peace'

As previously announced, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared during the show to thank "the free people of the free world" for their continued support during Russia's war on Ukraine.

Actor Sean Penn, who said last year he would "smelt" his Oscars if the world leader wasn't invited to speak during the Academy Awards, introduced Zelensky. (Oscars producers instead chose to hold a moment of silence, sans Zelensky.)

This was the politician's second appearance at a major American awards show: He showed up via a remote video message during the Grammys in April to urge viewers to "support us in any way you can".

Ryan Murphy won the Carol Burnett Award for lifetime achievement

Billy Porter introduced multihyphenate creative Ryan Murphy, who won the Carol Burnett Award for his work on shows including Nip/Tuck, Glee, American Crime Story, American Horror Story, Feud, Pose and Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Rich Polk/AP In a touching speech, Murphy mostly paid tribute to various LGBTQ actors in attendance who have starred in his shows.

Porter, who starred in Pose - an FX drama about 1980s New York City ballroom culture that featured the most transgender series regulars in TV history - noted that the show was turned down 162 times.

"The 163rd meeting with Ryan turned out to be the singular 'yes' our community needed to finally have our stories, our lives, our souls, honoured, validated and seen," Porter said.

In a touching speech, Murphy mostly paid tribute to various LGBTQ actors in attendance who have starred in his shows (specifically Porter, Niecy Nash, Matt Bomer, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Jeremy Pope).

Murphy said he did so to "make a point of hope and progress," and that his goal in Hollywood has always been to "take the invisible, the unloved, and make them the heroes I longed to see but never did in pop culture."

"It's hard being an LGBTQ kid in America - in fact, all over the world then and now. And I have one word for you: Florida," Murphy said. "You are often told you will never become anything, you have to hide your light to survive. But for those kids watching, tonight I offer up MJand Billy and Niecy and Matt and Jeremy as examples of possibility. There is a way forward. Use them as your north stars."

Rich Polk Crowd favourite Tracy Morgan introduced Eddie Murphy, who was accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Eddie Murphy got bleeped during one of the most memorable lines of the night

Crowd favourite Tracy Morgan introduced Eddie Murphy, who was accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Although Morgan began sweetly, saying Murphy's groundbreaking 1980s comedy specials "Delirious" and "Raw" inspired him to pursue comedy, it also wouldn't be Morgan unless he made things uncomfortable.

"I got to meet Eddie Murphy on the set of 'Saturday Night Live' and he gave me advice that I still hold dear to this day. He said, 'Tracy, always do good work, never take a gig just for money. That's what Walmart trucks are for,' " Morgan said, drawing gasps at the reference to the settlement after his horrific crash in 2014.

Anyway! Murphy thanked those who helped him throughout his 45 years in show business and offered "up-and-coming dreamers and artists" the definitive blueprint to achieve "success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind": "It's very simple ... you just do these three things," he said.

"Pay your taxes. Mind your business. And keep Will Smith's wife's name ... mouth!" He was drowned out by the censor and loud applause, but you can probably guess the middle of that sentence.

Rich Polk/AP This image released by NBC shows Quinta Brunson accepting the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for Abbott Elementary.

Abbott Elementary got the big win

With five nominations, Abbott Elementary was the clear TV favourite, and ABC's critically beloved hit walked away with three awards: best comedy, supporting actor in a comedy series for Tyler James Williams, and actress in a comedy series for series creator Quinta Brunson.

"Disney, 20th Century, Warner Brothers: Thank you guys. Thank you for believing in this show about a group of teachers from Philadelphia. It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even imagine it would have - but let's be real, I did imagine it, that's why I sold it to you," Brunson said during her acceptance speech, earning big applause from the crowd. (And this time, she didn't even have anyone lying down in front of her.)

Later, Brunson accepted the best comedy award and thanked some of her comedy heroes in the crowd (Henry Winkler, Bob Odenkirk and Seth Rogen, the latter of whom Brunson assumed was "probably high"). "During a very tough time in this country, I'm happy that 'Abbott Elementary' is able to make so many people laugh," she added.

Amanda Seyfried and Kevin Costner couldn't make it, for notable reasons

A handful of award winners weren't able to make the ceremony, including Cate Blanchett (best actress in a drama motion picture), Zendaya (best actress in a drama television series), Amanda Seyfried (best actress in a limited series) and Kevin Costner (best actor in a drama series).

Seyfried, apparently, was "deep in the process of creating a new musical this week." How mysterious! Is it a third Mamma Mia film? Boy, we can hope.

But it was Costner's absence that drew the most attention thanks to presenter Regina Hall, who jokingly questioned the veracity of whether he "so much wanted to be here," as written on the teleprompter, before reaching the point in the script that revealed there was a serious reason: Costner was sheltering in place due to the unprecedented weather and flooding in Santa Barbara.

"Let's pray, everyone," Hall said through uncomfortable laughter.

Brad Pitt and Rihanna were the talk of the night, despite winning nothing

Brad Pitt, nominated for his supporting role in the film Babylon, was seated right up front, prompting several shout-outs throughout the night. Winner Brunson simply said hello from the stage, as did presenter Harvey Guillen of FX's What We Do in the Shadows.

Butler, who appeared with Pitt in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, noted while accepting his Globe for Elvis that he was in a room full of his heroes: "Brad, I love you."

After being introduced as a presenter, Hall joked there might be a mistake with her name: She's actually "Mrs. Pitt."

The night's other hot topic? Rihanna. She may not have won a Globe for her original song from the Black Panther sequel, but she garnered a number of mentions - beginning with Carmichael joking he was "going to say something very controversial" before looking right at the pop star.

"Rihanna, you take all the time you want on that album, girl," he said. "Don't let these fools on the internet pressure you into nothing." Nash exclaimed, "Rihanna, I love you, and I dressed up as you for Halloween. I just had to say that. Had to take my moment!" (Porter circled back to this later, noting that if he "believed in Halloween," he would've dressed as Rihanna, too. We have more questions now.)

Jennifer Coolidge and The White Lotus got their moment(s)

The comedian continued her hot streak as Hollywood's current obsession as she landed her second nomination and first Golden Globe win for best actress in a limited series or TV movie for her work as the "derpy" Tanya in HBO's The White Lotus.

NBC, Twitter Jennifer Coolidge delivered a long tribute to White Lotus creator Mike White, who cried in the audience as she talked about how he changed her life by casting her in the show.

No one in their right mind would play Coolidge off the stage, so she thanked a list of people in Hollywood who kept her going with "cute little jobs" over 20 years, including Ryan Murphy, Michael Patrick King, Reese Witherspoon and the Weitz brothers for about a million "American Pie" sequels. ("I milked that to the bone," she added.)

Then she delivered a long tribute to White Lotus creator Mike White, who cried in the audience as she talked about how he changed her life by casting her in the show.

"I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is, they get sort of fizzled by life and whatever ... and Mike White, you gave me hope - you've given me a new beginning," she said, quipping that even her neighbours are speaking to her now, and she's getting invited to lots of parties.

"He really is one of the greatest people I've ever met. ... You make people want to live longer."

When White accepted best limited series or TV movie for The White Lotus, he noted that he was a) still choked up over Coolidge's speech and b) wanted to give his speech in Italian, as that's where the second season was set, but was too drunk to try.

Ah, some things about the Golden Globes never change.