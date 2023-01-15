Burning love: Teen superfan opens Elvis Presley museum in Manawatū

Feillding teen Kieran Trask, 17, has opened his own Elvis Presley Rock & Roll museum. His mum Viv says he listens to The King all day long.

Parting the beaded curtains and stepping inside the intimate but intently furnished room, Kieran Trask looks on with pride and a perhaps a little nervous anticipation.

The shy, softly-spoken 17 year old is sharing a passion for Elvis Presley that runs deep.

After Covid ruined plans for a family trip to Graceland in 2021, he decided to build his own; The Elvis Presley Rock ‘N’ Roll Museum.

An outhouse on the front lawn of his family’s Feilding home now showcases the memorabilia and souvenirs he has been collecting since he was an eight year old poring over a box of Elvis records at his grandparents’ home.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff When the family’s planned trip to Graceland was canned due to Covid, they built an outhouse to home Kieran’s Elvis collection.

Presley, whose only child Lisa Marie Presley died on Friday, was one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th Century, whose potent mix of musical influences and stage presence sparked a sensation that swiftly turned to legend.

Kieran struggled to articulate what it was about the King of Rock & Roll that him so crucial to a 21st century kid.

But it could be seen in his sharp sideburns, his shiny belt buckle, and wall to wall, ceiling to floor, in his lovingly-curated museum.

The display is a sensory-overload of all things Elvis, from all eras, from posters of the rockabilly upstart to Hawaii-themed surfboards and a velvet painting from the jumpsuit era, that should enchant both devotees of The King and anyone who fondly recalls turning a bedroom wall into a pop star shrine.

Kieran said he would love to have people visit his museum and chat about Elvis.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Kieran Trask, 17, has been a huge Elvis fan since he was 8. His outhouse museum is open by appointment.

Viv Trask said her son was an old man trapped in a young man’s body, who listened to Presley’s music from when he got up in the morning until he went to sleep at night.

The family first visited Graceland, the Presley mansion that became a spiritual Mecca for fans, in 2017.

Kieran was in heaven: “It was awesome. I shopped till I dropped.”

Even the luggage he returned home with was Elvis-themed.

But a return trip in 2021 was cruelled by Covid. So they instead built the outhouse for Kieran’s collection.

He had arranged it all himself, and was constantly tweaking it, said his mum, shuddering to think how many holes were already in the walls.

Given the room was close to brimming, there was already talk of a possible extension, though Viv did pose another option.

“He might need to get a house of his own.”

Kieran’s collection has been amassed through a myriad of means, from op shop sifting to buying from older Elvis fans, while the trip to Graceland provided a healthy haul.

The former Feilding High School student has been using money earned from working with his dad Shane, who owns a lawn-mowing business, to fuel his passion.

He has also formed a friendship with Kevin 'KD' Wasley, who runs the more established Elvis Presley Museum in Hawera.

Wasley sends Kieran Elvis memorabilia for his birthday and at Christmas, and when he has double-ups.

The Elvis Presley Rock ‘N’ Roll Museum is on Lytton St in Feilding, open by appointment.