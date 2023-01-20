Culture calendar for the Wellington region - Jan 20-22

Friends Sarah Bleier and Anna Bourke took their children to the Wellington Botanic Garden to experience the Kids Garden Trail.

‘BIRDHOUSE’ The Birdmann and Egg

Circa Theatre, to Jan 29, Wed-Sun 11am, Fri & Sat 6pm, $15

Fly to the future in a live cartoon-action comedy adventure for the whole family from Australia and Japan! The Birdmann and Egg perform world-class stunts, defeat the environmentally destructive Regurgitator and save the planet in a full-on fun for the whole family spectacular. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Tom Noble Creative/Supplied Writer-performer, Trent H Baumann and composer-performer, Sachie Mikawa in The Birdman and Egg

Big J: A New Legacy

Circa Theatre, to Jan 29, Tues – Thurs 6.30pm, Fri – Sat 8pm, Sun 4pm, $15 – $55

Following his rise to prime time celebrity status on Shortland Street, Jacob Dombroski returns to the stage with his revolutionised award-winning solo. Opening up his life and heart, Jacob invites you to step inside his whare and rewrite your destiny to share the love. Tickets: circa.co.nz

Philip Merry/Supplied Jacob Dombroski returns to the stage in this award-winning solo production.

Pride – It’s just not a stage: The Coral Trimmer Story.

St Peter’s Hall, Jan 22, Paekākāriki, 4pm, $30

A concert by the Joyful and Defiant Collective – jazz, blues, classical music, comedy, Kiwiana, storytelling and surprises highlight the talents, challenges, and triumphs of a unique nonagenarian. Tickets: eventfinda

Please adjust your G-String

Fringe Bar, Jan 22, 6pm, $20

Described as a hilarious romp through an OE with a difference.

Gardens Magic

Botanic Garden, to Jan 29

Gardens Magic is back in 2023, with the iconic free Concert Series, daytime Kids’ Garden Trail and evening Light Display in the beautiful Botanic Garden ki Paekākā. wellington.govt.nz/gardens-magic

Summer Sampler

Wellington Waterfront, to Feb 26, free

Bring your friends and whānau down to the waterfront. There will be a variety of awesome shows, music and roving performers most weekends.

Festival of pots and garden art

Anam Cara, Otaki, to Jan 25, 10am-4pm, $5 adults, kids free

A popular family friendly event set in stunning gardens with pottery demonstrations, art and yummy treats on offer.

Exhibitions

Liminal

Toi Pōneke Gallery, to Feb 10

Weekdays 10am -8 pm Weekends 10am- 4pm.

Liminal by Simon Mark explores altered and occasionally recycled photographs which blur the lines between recognition and puzzlement, the familiar and the unfamiliar. Simon will be hosting an artist talk on Sat 28 January at 1pm in the gallery.

Supplied Selwyn Muru at work, one of many images showing at the New Zealand Portrait Gallery.

Selwyn Muru: A Life’s Work

NZ Portrait Gallery, to Feb 12, free

The exhibition weaves together a biographical portrait of the life’s work of Muru. It offers an insight into the breadth of his achievements through a focus on his art, and seeks to raise public awareness of his mahi, especially with younger generations who may not be aware of his contributions.

Photography/Art/Sculpture/Jewellery

Pariwhero Red Rocks Gallery, Weekends noon-4pm, free

Wellington photographers on show, fresh from the prestigious New Zealand Institute of Professional Photography Iris Awards recently held in Nelson. Also featured are Ceramicist Hedy Ankers, Sculptor Gemma Robinson, Steam Punk cameras by Glen Howey, jewellery by Anne Robinson and Karolina Stus.

Kiwi Art House Gallery Christmas Group Exhibition

Kiwi Art House Gallery, 288 Cuba St, to Jan 31, free

Featuring 18 artists and 45 artworks large and small from artists from around the country.

Of The Hill, by Mary Macpherson

Photospace Gallery, to Jan 28, free

Of the Hill is about Te Ahumairangi hill in Pōneke/Wellington, and hills beyond. It’s a work about the power and presence of the land, rocks and plant life we live on and with. Visit photospacegallery.com

Photochop 9 - an exhibition of collage.

Thistle Hall gallery, Cuba St, Jan 24-Jan 29, daily from 10.30am, free.

In its ninth iteration, Photochop comprises work from a hardcore group of scissor and paper collage freaks. No "Photoshop" allowed!

Andrew Gorrie/Stuff The Broolkyn wind turbine route is a 2-hour walk or 6km ride.

Wellington walks

Leave the concrete jungle behind and experience the beauty of nature with popular Wellington city walks. .

Brooklyn wind turbine route

A 2-hour walk or 6km ride (one way).

This route is popular with mountain bikers, runners – and a healthy spillover of native birds from the nearby Zealandia sanctuary. From the top of Aro Street at the Polhill Reserve entrance follow the blue markers with wind turbine symbol along trails called Transient, Sawmill, Fenceline and Windmill to get to the Brooklyn Wind Turbine. Follow the same route back or plan another route using the webmap which shows other trails in the area. Just off the trail are the Brooklyn Gun Emplacements.

Mount Victoria Lookout walkway

Walk through historic pine forests and enjoy unbeatable views of the harbour and city. Only minutes from the city.

Full loop: Allow 1.5 hours to walk the full 4.6 kilometre loop from Courtenay Place up Majoribanks Street to the summit and back via Oriental Bay. Shorter loop: To complete a shorter 45 minutes (2.6 kilometre) lookout loop within the Town Belt, start at the top of Majoribanks Street or Bayview Terrace. Allow extra time if you want to savour the views. Follow the trail that runs above Charles Plimmer Park dog exercise area back to your starting point.